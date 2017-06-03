Explosion at corn milling plant rocks Wisconsin town

Founded in 1972 in Johnson Creek, where the company is still headquartered, Didion employs a total of about 225 people, many of whom move between locations in Jefferson, Columbia and Green Lake counties, making it hard to get a sense of how many work at the Cambria facility, which opened in 1991.

(WISN-TV via AP). In this image taken from a video by WISN-TV, the rubble of a corn mill plant following an explosion is seen, Thursday, June 1, 2017, in Cambria, Wis.

“I’ll be honest, when you pull up to a scene like that, that’s something you never expect to see and I hope to God that I never have to see it again in my life”, said Cambria Fire Chief Cody Doucette. A convoy of trucks, one marked “Urban Search and Rescue”, rumbled toward the mill Thursday afternoon.

An explosion at the Didion Milling Plant in rural Cambria late Wednesday night killed one person and injured a dozen more. Richards says they still have cranes on site to move some debris and search dogs are helping. She remembers him playing catch with her when she was a young girl and how he loved to color and draw with her own children.

Goodenow’s niece, 33-year-old Sarah Goodenow, said in a telephone interview that her uncle’s death has left her devastated.

The cause of the explosion is still under investigation.

Hospitals in southern Wisconsin are treating at least 10 people who were injured in a deadly explosion at a corn mill.

Bay State Milling, based in Quincy, Massachusetts U.S., issued a statement via its Twitter account stating, “We were extremely saddened to hear about last night’s explosion at Didion Milling, a corn milling facility in Wisconsin”. Goodenow’s body was recovered late Thursday and Tordoff’s body was found Friday morning.

An explosion at a corn milling plant has rocked a community in central Wisconsin. Doucette says investigators are trying to determine if there was a connection between the fires.

Wisconsin Corn Promotion Board member Cal Dalton says the loss of that mill will impact farmers throughout the region. That quiet shattered with the explosion at Didion around 11 p.m. Wednesday. It was unclear whether the blast occurred in that part of the facility. Four were treated and released, but one was transferred to the burn unit at University Hospital and another person was admitted to Divine Savior’s intensive care unit, hospital spokeswoman Haley Gilman said. The extent of their injuries is not known.

A southern Wisconsin school district that shut down after a nearby corn mill exploded plans to resume classes on Friday.

According to information released by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, the explosion occurred at Didion Milling facility at approximately 11:00 p.m. on May 31.