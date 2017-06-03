Explosions, gunfire reported at Philippines resort

“Most of the victims were women who were found dead inside the bathroom”, CNN quoted Apolinario as saying. He lay down on the bed, covered himself with a blanket, doused himself with gasoline and then set himself on fire, dela Rosa said.

Police insisted the attack was not related to terrorism – despite ongoing conflict with ISIS-linked forces in the country’s south.

The incident was initially described by the country’s police chief General Dela Rosa shortly after Trump’s comments as an attempt by a lone thief to rob gamblers rather than a terrorist attack.

Relatives and friends of victims grieve as they receive news of their loved ones at a hotel at the Resorts World Manila complex, Friday, June 2, 2017, in Manila, Philippines.

“He looks Caucasian, he talks English, he’s big and he’s white, so he’s probably a foreigner”, Albayalde said. Two employees and four guests are yet to be identified, the Manila Bulletin News reported.

Based on initial reports of the incident, President Donald Trump blamed the attack on the Resorts World Manila casino and resort, and the 36 deaths, on an act of terrorism; however, that proved not to be the case, according to authorities in Manila.

The Resorts World Manila, also known as RWM, is a resort complex in Newport City, a residential and commercial center in metropolitan Manila.

Police were examining a auto that the gunman left in a complex parking garage, authorities said. Police later searched a auto and found registration information they haven’t made public.

As the gunman left, he exchanged shots with a building guard who managed to shoot him in the leg after being wounded, police and casino officials said.

Reilly said only guards on the complex’s perimeter are armed.

According to a statement from RWM, the company’s security and police “launched a hot pursuit”.

He was found in the room, burned beyond recognition, next to a machine gun and a.380 calibre pistol.

“He had taken his own life by setting himself on fire followed by a self-inflicted gunshot wound”, the statement said. “Some hotel guests said someone yelled “ISIS”, Maricel Navaro, an employee of Resorts World, told DZMM radio. One person set your gaming floor on fire?

Police operatives were clearing the hotel floors from the 1st level to the 9th when they spotted the gunman who dashed from the 5th floor down to the 2nd floor.

The attack sent hundreds fleeing into the night and produced an immediate claim of terrorism from an Islamic State-affiliated operative, according to US terror monitors.

But police chief Ronald dela Rosa said: “We can not attribute this to terrorism without concrete evidence”.

Resort owner Travellers International Hotel Group Inc, a joint venture of the Philippines’ Alliance Global Group Inc and Genting Hong Kong Ltd, said authorities were still seeking details. The airport is about a mile away from the resort.

But officials on the ground in the Philippines said the opposite.

The resort is in Pasay City, which is in Metro Manila.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte imposed martial law last week across the southern region of Mindanao to crush what he said was a rising threat from IS there.

Added dela Rosa: “Do not panic”.