Express, Inc. (EXPR) Stock Is At 1 Year Low Now

Buy rating has been given by 5 analysts to the company stock whereas 2 analysts given UNDERPERFORM rating to stock and 25 analysts given HOLD rating. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 2 cents per share.

EXPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Express in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank AG raised their target price on Express from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. (NYSE:EXPR) hit a new 52-week low and has $6.01 target or 3.00% below today’s $6.20 share price.

When it comes to the Analysis of a Stock, Price Target plays a vital role. (NYSE:EXPR) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Express Inc“. About 8.07M shares traded or 280.66% up from the average. Looking at the stock’s movement on the chart, Express, Inc. recorded a 52-week high of $16.38.

Let’s also take a brief look at the stock price in relation to some highs/lows and moving averages. The company has market cap of $466.86 million. Express also was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. In terms of the relative level of interest afforded this stock among active participants in the market, relative volume measures have been strong, indicating enthusiasm for the name by traders, investors, and money managers during the past month of action. This is an increase of 372% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,368 put options.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. For the last period, the company reported quarter over quarter EPS growth of -57.00% and quarter over quarter sales growth of -11.30%. Express had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $678.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.07 million.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of 41 cents to 48 cents per share. Similarly, the company’s last 5 years high P/E ratio is 16.19 and low P/E is 11.58, whereas, the industry’s and sector’s high P/E for the past year is 116.3 and 31.76 respectively and low P/E ratio for the last 5 years is 27.05 for the industry and 14.24 for the Sector. Equities analysts forecast that Express will post $0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Express during the third quarter worth about $1,797,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Express during the third quarter valued at $173,000. Public Employees Retirement System of OH now owns 16,017 shares of the company's stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Express by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Moreover, Palo Alto Investors Llc has 2.94% invested in the company for 1.01 million shares.