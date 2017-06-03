Ezekiel Elliott’s Phone Records Turned Over In Domestic Violence Investigation

The NFL Players Association and representatives for Ezekiel Elliott last week turned over phone records and other documents to the NFL as the league continues its investigation into allegations Elliott assaulted his girlfriend previous year, a source with knowledge of the communications between the sides told NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

The investigation had been ongoing since last July, when a woman accused Elliott of assaulting her in Columbus, Ohio.

He was never arrested or charged after the allegations, however. Local attorneys in Columbus decided not to press charges against Elliott, citing inconsistent stories and conflicting information related to the incident. The NFL has also looked into a March 2017 video of Elliott pulling a woman’s top down rooftop bar in Dallas during a St. Patrick’s Day celebration.

League investigators have been asking for these phone records and documents as part of their investigation whether to punish Elliott as part of the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

USA Today’s Tom Pelissero first reported the development.

Second, the National Football League could conclude that Elliott violated the Personal Conduct Policy and impose discipline. Elliott, for his part, admitted that he had sexual relationship with the woman and helped her in rent and in co-signing a auto lease.

“Everything, everything that I know regarding any of Zeke’s behavior makes me satisfied that we don’t have any issues”, owner Jerry Jones told The Dallas Morning News in November. “If there was something to find, which there’s not, they would’ve found it by now”. It just seems like they’re dragging their feet right now.

The No. 4 overall pick in the 2016 draft out of Ohio State, Elliott led the National Football League as a rookie with 1,631 rushing yards and scored 16 touchdowns, helping the Cowboys to a 13-3 record and the NFC East title.

Elliott returned to OTAs this week after missing the first week recovering from a minor auto accident.