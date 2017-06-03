Facebook albums aren’t just for photos anymore

If you want to keep memories of a trip, you can easily create an album on Facebook and store all photos related to a particular trip or event there. One of the new updates allows you to add videos, check-ins, text posts, and other forms of updates to albums in addition to photos. This includes of course photos and videos, but now text posts and check-ins as well.

Facebook confirmed its updated features are available now on Android and desktop and will be coming to iOS “soon”.

According to Facebook who described the update to TechCrunch, “Gone on a surf trip recently?”

In addition to a slew of new types of items, Facebook has also simplified the method to add contributors to a collaborative album.

More content sharing, including videos, check-ins, text posts, and more in their albums.

Facebook made several updates to albums, including improved collaboration tools.

There’s also an option to turn on notifications by following a friend’s specific album. “Never fear you are missing an update on your friend’s new puppy”.

Featured Albums let users showcase their favorite albums in their Profile.

Some users may be hesitant to store photos on Facebook that are not being deliberately edited and shared to a wider audience, as opposed to somewhere slightly more private like Google Photos or more curated like Instagram. Notifications for specific albums can always be turned on and off.