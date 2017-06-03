The goal of the Paris Accord is to reduce the impact of climate change.

China and Europe have pledged to unite to save “Mother Earth” in the face of US President Donald’s Trump’s decision to take the world’s second largest carbon polluter out of the Paris climate change pact.

Germany’s DIHK Chambers of Commerce and the VDMA engineering industry group warned that United States companies could gain short-term advantages by Mr Trump’s decision.

They recognize problems and address them, he said.

But Merkel, whose country hosts this year’s global climate summit, said it was now time to look ahead.

But exiting Paris makes Trump the villain for all climate disasters to come, simultaneously weakening his presidency and ruining his brand. As Business Insider’s Dana Varinsky previously reported, some experts believe it’s possible that cities alone can ensure the USA meets climate goals.

The colour changing for the Paris climate deal is also set to continue on Friday, with many countries including Australia, banding together to show their opposition to Trump’s decision.

Miguel Arias Canente, the European Union’s top climate official, called it a “sad day for the global community“.

Speaking to European business leaders alongside Li, Juncker said EU-China ties are underpinned by “a rules-based worldwide system”.

Making his announcement, the President said the USA would be out of the Paris accord “as of today”.

“We deem the momentum generated in Paris in December 2015 irreversible and we firmly believe that the Paris Agreement can not be renegotiated, since it is a vital instrument for our planet, societies and economies”, the governments of France, Germany, and Italy said in a joint statement.

President Trump’s decision to withdraw the United States from the Paris Climate Accord has drawn criticism from many, many corners. But “the commitments that the United States and every other country made under the Paris agreement were nationally determined, so the United States had control over what it said it would do, China had control over what it said it would do”.

Bloomberg Philanthropies, in partnership with others, “will make up the approximately $15 million in funding that the UN’s Climate Secretariat stands to lose from Washington“.

The body’s commissioner for climate action and energy Miguel Arias Canete pledged continued “global leadership” on climate change.

The leadership Pence seemed to be most impressed with, however, was Trump’s.

Estonian Prime Minister Juri Ratas told The Associated Press that the Paris accord “was, and still is a very important goal to achieve”.

In pledging to pull the commitment to the Paris carbon reduction goals, Trump is having the USA join Syria and Nicaragua as the world’s only non-signatories.

Sir Simon Hughes, the Lib Dems' former deputy leader, also criticised Mrs May, saying: "Yet again, the UK Prime Minister appears unwilling to be critical on an issue of substance and just when our economy is going to depend more and more on renewable energy, which can really help with climate change".