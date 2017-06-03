Fair shake? Refusal to clasp hands creates French Open flap

“Each year I keep coming back trying to do a bit better and I reached No 1 in Paris here as well, so I will try to have another long run here”.

Wawrinka started his clay season poorly before emerging with a title at the Geneva Open last week.

From 1-2, Kuznetsov won four games in a row and, although Murray retrieved one break, the Russian served out the set at the second attempt to level the match.

“Just because everyone is sort of putting pressure on you maybe in here or appears that way, that people are expecting a lot of you, when you get out on the court, you find your way”, said Murray.

Sir Andy Murray kick-started his French Open campaign with a battling 6-4 4-6 6-2 6-0 win against Andrey Kuznetsov. From Indian Wells a few injuries, I skipped Miami, on clay I lost some bad matches, against Ramos in Monte Carlo I was 4-0 up in the third set, then against Thiem I lost a balanced match.

After dropping the opening set against 53rd-ranked Anett Kontaveit 7-6 (4), Muguruza was down a break in the second before coming back to take it 6-4 on Court Philippe Chatrier.

“He goes for his shots and plays very aggressively”, Murray said, “and it was quite windy today and that can make things quite hard”.

“It’s a bit different doing it at that stage than at 4-4 in the first set”.

Murray also spoke about the new relationship between Andre Agassi and Novak Djokovic: ‘It was a little surprising because I didn’t think he would decide one day to become a coach.

The umpire nearly had to physically separate the pair at one change of ends and Lokoli then refused to shake Klizan’s hand, sending him away with a dramatic hand gesture.

Lokoli was unhappy with what he saw as Klizan exaggerating his calf injury before recovering to win 7-6 (7/4) 6-3 4-6 0-6 6-4.

“For me, when you’re on a tennis court, you have to be respectful”, said Lokoli.

His path forward was eased earlier when Alexander Zverev, the 20-year-old Russian who hit Djokovic off the court in two sets to win the Italian Open and was in Murray’s quarter of the draw, lost in four sets to Fernando Verdasco, the Spaniard who blew a two-set lead over Murray in the quarter-finals at Wimbledon when he won the title for the first time in 2013. “What he did, it’s not respectful”. “And then he speaks to me about respect”.

Klizan offered a “no comment” to most questions about the situation, saying only of the non-handshake: “It was his decision”.

The closing two sets will have done much for his confidence, especially as he had played quite passively and seemed to be lacking firepower in the opening two sets.

He said: “I’m still playing doubles today after playing singles for four hours”.

A potential third round meeting with Argentina’s big serving Juan Martin del Potro, another injury plagued player, promises to be some contest but on current form will be a tough obstacle to overcome.