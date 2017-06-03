Father of Manchester bomb suspect ‘was in militant group’

There is such anger in Government about USA leaking of information about the Manchester bomb investigation that I understand Theresa May is expected to raise the issue directly with President Trump at the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation summit on Thursday.

“I’ll be returning to the incredibly fearless city of Manchester to spend time with my fans and to have a benefit concert in honour of and to raise money for the victims and their families”, Grande wrote.

But Manchester United fans stood together in defiant mood as their team’s triumph in European football’s Europa League final brought some much-needed smiles to a city still in pain.

A pictures published by the New York Times included remains of the bomb and of the rucksack carried by the suicide bomber, and showed blood stains amid the wreckage.

But after of the bomber’s identity and details of the probe were leaked, the intelligence-sharing relationship between close allies London and Washington was left rocking.

A Whitehall official described the second USA leak as “on another level”, and said it had caused “disbelief and astonishment” across the British government.

A spokesman for the National Police Chiefs council (UK) said the publication of the images could undermine their investigation.

Police have identified a 22-year-old man who used to attend the mosque, Salman Abedi, as the bomber.

He said the younger brother had travelled from London to Tripoli on April 16.

Corbyn, who has a long record of voting against United Kingdom military intervention overseas, said a Labour government would “change what we do abroad” if elected, while acknowledging that no government can prevent every attack and that terrorism has many causes.

A relative told AFP that Abedi had travelled to Manchester from Libya four days before the bombing. Greater Manchester Police Chief Ian Hopkins said Friday there is no place for discrimination and hatred in Manchester and urged people to report any incidents.

“Eight men remain in custody for questioning”, a police statement said. A 16-year-old boy who had been arrested has been released without charge, police said.

Grande said, in response to “this violence” that she wanted to spend time with her fans and to see the “beautiful, diverse, pure happy crowd” once again.

Elders at the south Manchester mosque believed to have been frequented by Abedi insisted that his actions were wholly alien to their preaching, and pointed the finger at online radicalisation.

“In any case, the links with Daesh are proven”, he said, using a term for IS.

Fearing that another attack could be imminent, the United Kingdom government announced on Tuesday that it had raised the country’s terror alert to the highest “critical” threat level.

May, at the G7 summit, took exception.

She returned to her Boca Raton, Florida, home.

The bombing came just over two weeks before a snap general election set for June 8.

The attack injured 116 people, of whom 75 were admitted to hospital and 23 remain in a very serious condition, health authorities said. Twelve of the injured are aged under 16.

“It’s terrible. Very wicked, to target that sort of thing”, the 91-year-old monarch told 14-year-old Evie Mills and her parents.