FC Barcelona president: Ernesto Valverde suits our style

Recall that outgoing manager Luis Enrique announced that he will no longer continue as the coach of the Catalan giants, saying he will leave at the end of the current season.

Barca had promised an announcement after the Copa del Rey final and a statement on Monday confirmed Valverde as the new coach on a two-year deal.

“I have spoken personally with him this afternoon, telling him of our decision and he said he was very happy and looking forward to the challenge of coaching Barca“, president Josep Maria Bartomeu said on Monday.

He went on to add that the appointed manager has the “ability to promote the youth players and he has a Barça way”. “He is a hard worker and is passionate about using technology in training and in match management”.

Valverde’s official introduction will be on Thursday.

Valverde didn’t hide that he will be hoping Barcelona wins the Copa del Rey title this weekend, which would guarantee Athletic a spot in the Europa League next season.

He is an experienced and intelligent coach with good organisational and communication skills, implementing a fast-paced style of play which earned the regular approval of the most important figure in the club’s history, his former manager Johan Cruyff.

Valverde also had a two-year spell as a Barcelona player in the late 1980s and will now return to the Camp Nou after a 27-year absence. “When you think about life and football, you have no choice”.

He began his coaching career with Athletic’s B team, before being promoted to the seniors in 2003 and guiding them to UEFA Cup qualification two years later.

A new right-back will also be a priority after a season in which natural midfielder Sergi Roberto was required to play in the position.

And even his former connections at cross-city rivals Espanyol couldn’t dissuade the Barcelona board despite the fact he was the coach when they famously denied Barca the title with a last-minute equaliser in 2007.

Valverde brings two members of his coaching staff at Athletic to Barcelona, his assistant of 15 years Jon Aspiazu and fitness coach Jose Antonio Pozanco.