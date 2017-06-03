Final Season May Not Premiere Until 2019

The news comes out of a new, far-ranging interview with HBO programming president Casey Bloys for Entertainment Weekly, covering everything from the spinoffs now in development – four in total, of which Bloys pretty much only expects one to actually make it to TV, and also intriguingly only specifically referred to as “prequels” – to David Benioff and D.B. Weiss’ future involvement with the franchise post-Thrones. We haven’t been this upset since Hodor had to, um, hold the door.

The battle for the Iron Throne intensifies, while the threat from north of the wall approaches as Game of Thrones edges towards its final conclusion in its second-to-last season. But when exactly that might be is unclear.

“When asked in an interview whether the final season could arrive as late as 2019, Bloys told EW: “[The showrunners] have to write the episodes and figure out the production schedule.

Arya (sorry, we had to) as upset as we are?

This doesn’t mean that Game of Thrones’ eighth and final season will air for certain in 2019.

When it comes to Game of Thrones prequels, “everything is on the table” at the moment.

On Friday, HBO’s President of Programming Casey Bloys sketched out the future of what’s quickly becoming a Marvel-esque Game of Thrones universe, giving fans a sense of when they can expect to see Season 8 and the recently announced prequels. Season 7 will premiere July 16.

Though many fans believed the penultimate, sixth book in the series Winds of Winter would be released before HBO got to air season 6, it didn’t happen. But one of the hallmarks of the show has been how cinematic it is. “Which is an incredible fact”.

On the showrunners not getting involved with the prequels: “Yep”. The show has proven that TV is every bit as impressive and in many cases moreso, than film. Well, it certainly is for HBO, whose ownership over The Known Realm and its on-screen adaptations is all-important to them, not only now as GoT ends, but as a hope for one of the four or five prequel/spin-off series reportedly in development. What they’re doing is monumental. “They want to enjoy the show as fans and don’t want to worry about the scripts or production issues”. We’ve done a lot of great shows, but this one combines the complex characters we love with a huge cinematic scope. “We were hoping to have their names on it out of respect for them, but we understand why they don’t want that”. I want to make sure that [any prequel] feels worthy.