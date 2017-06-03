Flawless postseason ‘doesn’t matter’ to Warriors’ Durant

Last year, he was famously suspended for Game 5, and that helped fuel Cleveland’s rally.

It’s kind of weird that Kevin Durant is on the Warriors. This year’s average is only slightly lower than on the same day in 2016, when tickets sold the day before the finals for the series’ first four games had an average price of $1,138. Cleveland Cavaliers’ LeBron James readies to shoot during an NBA basketball practice, Wednesday, May 31, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.

Here are the three biggest takeaways from the Warriors’ win over the Cavaliers in Game 1 of the 2017 NBA Finals at Oracle Arena in Oakland.

Not that anyone expected any different.

Both teams started slowly, but Durant’s impact quickly became apparent as he drove to the basket for layups, and dish-offs as the Warriors opened a 35-30 first-quarter lead. “You don’t get here without it”. “So I just got back to the game”.

Golden State has looked stronger than ever this postseason, having recorded consecutive four-game sweeps over the Portland Trail Blazers, Utah Jazz and San Antonio Spurs, becoming the first team in National Basketball Association history to reach the Finals with a 12-0 record.

But when all is said and done, I honestly believe the Warriors are the better team.

I don’t know what I would have done if I was faced with Kevin Durant’s decision. “It will be a massive upset if they’re not there each and every year”. Green said he has moved on from the suspension, but has taken lessons with him.

Any time someone beats you, youd love to play them,  Green said.

Jeff Van Gundy and Mark Jackson, who are part of the ABC/ESPN broadcast team for the Finals that start on June 1, say twice reigning league MVP Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant are so good that the Warriors will not unravel even if other players have an off night. James won his first title in 2012 with Miami in a five-game series over Durant and the Thunder.

While LeBron kept scoring, it was Durant that was the difference – he was getting to the rim for dunks and attacking in ways the Cavaliers could not stop. While much has been made of Curry being healthier during these playoffs than he was a year ago when an ankle and then a knee injury hobbled him, Durant doesn’t recall Curry being too hobbled when his Warriors beat Durant and Thunder in the Western Conference Finals.

Draymond Green will make or break whether the Warriors come back to Golden State with a second title in three years. He may not be out there long if the Warriors decide they need more mobility against Thompson, who is almost averaging a double-double and shooting 60 percent while creating plenty of extra possessions with his offensive rebounding for the Cavaliers. The simulation is far off what the professional bettors in Las Vegas are saying. “We’ve still got a long way to go to win this series“.

Weve had a great season to this point, a great playoff run. Shooting guard Klay Thompson was absolutely horrendous for Golden State offensively.

“I think there’s emotions for everyone in this series“, he said. “So I feel great”. Cant get caught up in your shot falling or not.. His overall numbers in the seven-game set weren’t exactly bad, but his 22.6 points on 40.3 percent shooting, 4.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game were a far cry from what National Basketball Association fans had become accustomed to seeing. The Spurs won and covered in that game and swept the Cavs in the Finals. He averaged a quiet 13.8 points in the first two rounds, then busted out for 22.6 points and 12.4 rebounds per game against Boston in the Eastern Conference finals.

This series also features 11 players who have been named All-Stars in their careers, including seven this year.