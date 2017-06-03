Flynn subpoenaed by House intelligence committee

Cohen earlier rejected a House intelligence committee request for information.

The three agencies were asked to provide records of any requests to “unmask”, or reveal, names of Trump’s associates by President Obama’s former national security advisor, Susan Rice, former CIA Director John Brennan and former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power, according to an aide familiar with the requests.

Sens. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., and Al Franken, D-Minn., released a letter urging the FBI to investigate whether Sessions had falsely testified under oath when he said at his January confirmation hearing that he hadn’t had any contacts with Russian Federation.

In a series of early morning tweets, the Republican president quoted a Monday letter from Page in which he asked to address the House Intelligence Committee promptly and referred to faulty testimony from USA intelligence officials.

Michael Cohen, attorney for The Trump Organization, has also been subpoenaed.

Trump accused Democrats of blocking Page’s testimony, without citing evidence but referring to an unidentified report.

Meanwhile, former Federal Bureau of Investigation director James Comey has been talking with Mueller about his intention to testify publicly – possibly as early as next week- before the Senate Intelligence Committee about his communications with the president.

US intelligence agencies reported in January that Russian President Vladimir Putin oversaw a campaign of computer hacking, fake news and propaganda meant to swing the election to Republican Trump over his Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton.

Interviewed later on the “PBS NewsHour” program, he said there might be a “benign” explanation for Kushner’s proposal for a backchannel with Russian Federation, but added, “One wonders if there might be something more nefarious”.

On Wednesday, a White House spokesman said all future questions regarding the Russian Federation matter would be handled by Trump’s personal attorney.

Nunes’ role in the issuing of subpoenas has been a sore point behind the scenes in the House investigation ever since he announced he was recusing himself from leading the Russian Federation investigation.

The White House has denied those characterizations. He said he was going immediately to the White House to brief Trump on the information.

It is possible that the Trump White House could try to raise executive privilege claims in arguing that any conversations with the president could not be discussed publicly.

“@POTUS, appreciate suggestion on witnesses but feel you may not have probe’s interests at heart”.

Public testimony by the former FBI director could mark another major development in the controversy engulfing the Trump administration about past contacts with Russian officials – and whether the president or White House officials took steps to try to squelch the investigation.

Trump’s fellow Republicans, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, have urged him to tweet less and more wisely.

“I think that assumes a lot”, Spicer replied. Schiff said committee rules allow Nunes to delegate that authority to Conaway. We will continue to pursue this investigation wherever the facts may lead.

Iowa’s two Republican senators say the long-promised repeal of “Obamacare” is unlikely, and any final agreement with the Republican-controlled House is uncertain.

The congressional inquiry into ties between the Trump campaign and Russian Federation has advanced beyond formal requests for information from Trump aides.

But the others are requests for three intelligence agencies and concern their Obama-era activities.