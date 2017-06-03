Follow ICC Champions Trophy scores live

Roy has been struggling for form in recent months, only managing to post single-figure scores in four of his last five worldwide innings.

But Morgan – who made 75 not out from 61 balls as England pulled off the biggest run-chase in Champions Trophy history – was confident he has the attack to prosper without his opening bowler.

England started their Champions Trophy campaign with a resounding victory but are bracing themselves for confirmation they will lose Chris Woakes to injury for the remainder of the tournament.

He was batting on one leg for a large portion of his innings but the class of Joe Root still shone through.

Laxman also said that the much-awaited match against Pakistan will be a high profile one because of the fact that India rarely play against their arch-rivals. Root also earned the highest individual score in an ICC Champions Trophy innings by an Englishman.

Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza added: “In the middle patches we couldn’t get any wickets and Root and Morgan took the game away from us”. Bangladesh, having made a decision to go with the extra batsman, opted to bat and posted 305 for 6 on the back of a century from Tamim Iqbal.

This killed off the momentum for Bangladesh as they only added 44 runs from the remain 5.2 overs.

Both batsmen, however, fell in successive balls from Liam Plunkett to leave Bangladesh 261 for four in the 45th over.

Plunkett has already made a decent fist of the emergency assignment, his four for 59 in the hosts’ emphatic opening win over Bangladesh taking his annual one-day worldwide wickets tally to 24 in 10 matches. Their departures stalled Bangladesh just when they needed to be surging. Roy has made 51 runs in his last seven one-day global innings, and no half-century for anyone in his last 13 attempts. Whenever England need him he scores runs. But the moment we are focussing on is when Moeen Ali the allrounder, who is otherwise sound in the field, dropped a sitter. “If the other batsmen could have chipped in, in the last few overs, maybe it would have been a different ball game”.

Roy, on his Surrey home ground, saw an attempted scoop off Mortaza brilliantly caught by a leaping Mustafizur Rahman at short fine leg.

Lower down the batting line up, S Rahman’s 24 (15) pushed Bangladesh to cross 300 mark.

He seemed to have slightly hurt his ankle, which might worry the English think-tank because going ahead, Root will be the key player for the hosts if they wish to lift the cup come June 18.