For President Trump, decisions accompanied by drama

Three Democratic lawmakers are seeking answers from the real estate company owned by the family of President Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner over its use of a program created to help to foreign investors obtain USA visas.

The White House has characterized the meeting as part of Kushner’s role as a transition adviser and conduit for the State Department.

However, the Russian bank maintains that Kushner was acting as the head of his family’s real estate company when he met with Gorkov – directly contradicting the White House’s statement.

The FBI and Congress are also examining a campaign event last spring during which Trump, Kushner and Jeff Sessions ─ who was then a USA senator and campaign adviser, and is now the us attorney general ─ attended a small gathering with several diplomats, including Russia’s ambassador to the United States, multiple us officials have told NBC News.

The Presidential Records Act of 1981 requires that a president keep archives of all records and communications related to their office.There is already intense scrutiny on the unusual ways the Trump administration is attempting to work outside the normal diplomatic channels.

Gorkov, chairman of the state-owned VneshEconomBank, exited the event amid a scrum of people as correspondent Keir Simmons repeatedly asked him to clarify the circumstances of the December meeting. “Well, I haven’t talked to him since all of this came out”, Haley said.

Another person who is being looked at for alleged Russian Federation links is Trump’s son-in-law and adviser, Jared Kushner.

March 27, 2017 – Kushner volunteers to testify before Senate Intelligence Committee: Kushner volunteers to testify before senators investigating ties between the Trump campaign and Russian officials, because of his role in arranging meetings between top campaign advisers and Kislyak.

Kushner Companies did not immediately return calls for comment.

May 29, 2017 – Reports emerge that the FBI is closely scrutinizing Kushner-Gorkov meeting: The FBI is scrutinizing the meetings Kushner held with Kislyak and a follow up meeting with Gorkov, said a USA official.