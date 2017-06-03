Comey will testify at 10 a.m. ET on Thursday before the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee, which is investigating Russia’s alleged interference in the 2016 presidential election.

They say they also hope Comey’s testimony will answer questions that have arisen since Comey’s sudden firing by President Donald Trump. Jeff Sessions, R-Ala.

Will this affect the Russian Federation investigation?

Why does the committee want Comey to testify? Congress voted to hold Attorney General Eric Holder in contempt for failing to turn over the records.

The White House has denied those characterizations.

The scope of Comey’s testimony was not exactly clear, although Mueller was permitting him to speak publicly, an associate told the AP.

The committee’s Republican chairman, Representative Devin Nunes, who had recused himself from the panel’s Russian Federation probe, also approved subpoenas to the CIA, FBI and National Security Agency for information relating to the “unmasking” of the names of Trump campaign advisers inadvertently picked up in top-secret foreign communications intercepts.

But Trump could try to block Comey from testifying about their conversations by asserting executive privilege, which is “the right of a president to withhold information from those with compulsory power – including special counsels and congressional committees – but only when it’s in the public interest to do so”, explained Mark Rozell, dean of the Schar School of Policy and Government at George Mason University and author of “Executive Privilege: Presidential Power, Secrecy and Accountability”. He said he has not discussed the matter with White House counsel, adding, “I don’t know how they’re going to respond”. The White House has denied those characterizations.

Subpoenas were approved Wednesday for Flynn and his company, Flynn Intel Group, and Cohen and his firm, Michael D. Cohen & Associates.

The Russian government has denied United States intelligence agencies’ conclusion that it sought to influence the election in Trump’s favour, but Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that some Russian individuals may have acted on their own.

Executive privilege is a murky legal concept, say experts. Mueller’s separate probe could conceivably look at the circumstances surrounding Comey’s firing.

But a month ago, he said this to the Senate Judiciary Committee: “I’m talking about a situation where we were told to stop something for a political reason, that would be a very big deal”. Schiff said committee rules allow Nunes to delegate that authority to Conaway.

Putin said some countries had started to try to hold Russian Federation back using actions that went against worldwide rights, including economic restrictions.

The staffer said the Democrats were informed that the unmasking subpoenas were being issued. Mueller and Comey have conferred about the parameters of his testimony.

Allegations that Russian Federation may have helped Trump win the 2016 presidential election and questions about possible collusion by members of his campaign are being investigated by several USA congressional committees as well as by the Justice Department.