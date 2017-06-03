Former FBI chief James Comey set to testify next week on Russian Federation

However, there is speculation that the president might invoke executive privilege to prevent Mr Comey from testifying.

While the Trump administration said the firing was over Comey’s handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation, the president has said the Russian Federation probe was on his mind when he removed his FBI director – who is appointed to a 10-year term to avoid political influence.

The committee’s Republican chairman and senior Democrat have said members want to hear from Comey on his role in the development of the USA intelligence agencies’ assessment that Russian Federation interfered in last year’s election.

“When the president feels as though he’s met with the right candidate, he’ll let us know, but he’ll meet with candidates today and continue to do so until he finds the right leader”, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer told reporters Tuesday. It marked the first time the White House had officially acknowledged that outside counsel had been retained.

“The president will make that decision“, White House adviser Kellyanne Conway told ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Thursday when asked if Trump would try to block Comey’s testimony. He’ll likely be asked to recount conversations with Trump about Russian meddling during last year’s election and the FBI’s investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn. Comey reportedly kept detailed, contemporaneous memos of his conversations with Trump, which included requests that the FBI director swear loyalty to him and a personal plea to quash the Flynn investigation.

Mitch Sollenberger, a political science professor at University of Michigan-Dearborn, agreed, pointing out that courts would balance the public’s interests with the president’s need for secrecy. “We’ll be watching with the rest of the world when director Comey testifies”, she said.

So could President Donald Trump use executive privilege now?

File- FBI Director James Comey testified before Congress to answer “important questions” about the Hillary Clinton email investigation on July 5, 2016.

But can Trump stop Comey from talking?

It is reasonable to conclude, the source added, that Comey did not think any of Trump’s individual actions constituted obstruction of justice.

Legal experts said that Trump’s own comments about his conversations with Comey significantly weaken any case for executive privilege.

He’s expected to echo remarks made last week from former CIA Director John Brennan, who told lawmakers he was “worried” after the USA intelligence committee discovered “a number of” contacts between Trump associates and Russian operatives. After invoking the privilege, the president can direct current and former government officials to not divulge information.

“Theoretically, that’s possible”, said Putin, who also dismissed as “fictional” accusations that Russian computer attacks influenced the results of France’s election of its new president, Emmanuel Macron.