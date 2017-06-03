Comey is scheduled to testify Thursday before the Senate Intelligence Committee about his May 9 firing by President Donald Trump.

A source familiar with the matter told CBS News that Comey had been given the go-ahead to speak before Congress about his conversations after speaking with Federal Bureau of Investigation special counsel Robert Mueller.

After an open session in the morning, the committee will then be further briefed by Comey behind closed doors, said Sens.

In one memo written after a February get-together, Comey recounted how the president suggested the FBI should drop its investigation of Lt. Gen. Mike Flynn, the national security adviser who was forced to resign for lying to administration officials about his contacts with the Russia’s ambassador to the United States.

However, the Attorney General has come under fire for later recommending the firing of former FBI Director Comey.

Separately, Nigel Farage, the former leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party, criticized a published report Thursday that suggests USA investigators think he may be able to shed light on possible collusion between Russian Federation and Trump’s presidential campaign.

Trump unceremoniously fired Comey in early May, citing his handling of the FBI investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server as secretary of state and the ongoing federal probe into Russia’s interference in the US election.

Besides Kushner, Cohen and Flynn, the Justice and Congressional investigations are also looking into the Russian Federation ties of former Trump campaign chief Paul Manafort, political consultant Roger Stone, and foreign affairs adviser Carter Page.

But can Trump stop Comey from talking?

When Comey reemerges in public before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday, he could well be asked whether he was lying in his earlier testimony.

“While the President has repeatedly expressed his view that General Flynn is a decent man who served and protected our country, the President has never asked Mr. Comey or anyone else to end any investigation, including any investigation involving General Flynn”, a White House official said in a statement. It’s unclear whether that appearance would be in public or behind closed doors, but his testimony takes on new significance after revelations the Federal Bureau of Investigation is looking at his discussions about setting up a back-channel communication with Russian Federation after the election. A judge ruled previous year that the Justice Department’s public disclosures about the controversy undercut the president’s executive privilege claim, saying that the Justice Department had already publicly revealed much of the information it said should be kept private. Of course, the whole point of getting Comey to testify next week is to determine whether obstruction or other criminal conduct occurred in those conversations.

The term was not coined until the 1950s, but most presidents have invoked some version of it, said Mark Rozell, a professor of government at George Mason University.

“Inquiries about the Russian Federation investigation must be directed to Trump’s longtime personal attorney, Marc Kasowitz”.

Also, the U.S. Department of Justice recently appointed a special counsel.