Former FBI Director James Comey To Testify Next Week

While the former director will likely not provide the Senate Intelligence Committee with details about the FBI’s investigation, CNN’s source said he “appears eager” to discuss interactions with the president.

The FBI has been without a leader for three weeks, following Trump’s May 9 termination of James Comey, who had been leading the agency’s investigation into whether members of the President’s campaign and transition team coordinated with Russian efforts to meddle in the election. “He’s happy to testify, and he’s happy to cooperate”.

Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn will provide documents to the Senate intelligence committee as part of its probe into Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election.

Trump further stoked the scandal by allegedly telling the Russian foreign minister and ambassador during an Oval Office visit that Comey was “a real nut job” and that pressure was taken off of him related to the Russia investigation by firing Comey.

People close to Comey have said he wants to clear his name through public testimony. Trump said Thursday that he respected Mueller’s appointment, but he denounced the probe as a “witch hunt”. I am not at all convinced that Comey’s confirmation that the president of the United States actively sought to obstruct a federal investigation is going to do any more damage to him than any of his other screwups have.

At a Wednesday briefing, press secretary Sean Spicer said inquiries about the Russian Federation investigation must be directed to Marc Kasowitz, another of Trump’s personal attorneys. “It has also been my distinct pleasure to work side-by-side, day-by-day with the staff of the communications and press departments”.

Comey wrote a number of personal memos recounting the substance of those conversations with Trump.

A week after Comey was sacked, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who was in charge of the Russia investigation, appointed former FBI director Robert Mueller to “oversee the previously-confirmed FBI investigation of Russian government efforts to influence the 2016 presidential election, and related matters”.

A Republican consultant, Dubke joined the White House team in February after campaign aide Jason Miller – Trump’s original choice for communications director – withdrew from consideration.

The exact topics of Comey’s testimony however were not reported and Mueller’s approval for Comey’s testimony, according to the source, would include certain statements.