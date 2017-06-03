Former FBI Director James Comey to testify on June 8

The report comes as there has been increasing talk of impeachment proceedings starting if it could be proven that Trump fired Comey to stop the investigation into Russian Federation.

Former FBI director James B. Comey is scheduled to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee on June 8 in a public hearing that will begin at 10 a.m.

Spicer said Friday he didn’t know whether the president will prevent his fired Federal Bureau of Investigation director from testifying during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing scheduled for Thursday, saying the matter needs to be “reviewed”.

“He’s been willing to cooperate and he’s willing to go and say what he knows, but I think there’s so much speculation out there and usually gone through a negative lens”, said Conway. No date for Comey’s testimony has been set. He said he has not discussed the matter with White House counsel, adding, “I don’t know how they’re going to respond”. “For example, in a May 9 letter telling Comey that he was sacked, Trump wrote: “… The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 1974 in U.S. v Nixon that executive privilege can only be used in limited circumstances, such as protecting national security or preserving the confidentiality of sensitive communications within the executive branch.

The Justice Department has acknowledged that Sessions was at the Mayflower Hotel event in Washington but said there were no private or side conversations that day.

Then, asked directly if Trump would use his presidential authority to block Comey’s testimony, Conway hedged: “The President will make that decision“.

Legal experts say Trump could invoke a doctrine called executive privilege to try to stop Comey from testifying.

Yet the Times also suggests the Justice Department could request a federal judge issue a restraining order against Comey, thereby barring him from testifying.

“While the President has repeatedly expressed his view that General Flynn is a decent man who served and protected our country, the President has never asked Mr. Comey or anyone else to end any investigation, including any investigation involving General Flynn”, a White House official said in a statement. But I’m talking about a situation where we were told to stop something for a political reason, that would be a very big deal.

Has the privilege been waived? As a result, he may have inadvertently waived his right to invoke executive privilege.

The President has written about three separate conversations he had with Comey about whether he was under investigation, he further elaborated on those conversations in a televised interview with NBC, and he tweeted about them.

Have presidents invoked executive privilege in the past?

Arguably, Trump has himself breached that confidentiality.

What are the odds that Trump would legally succeed in blocking Comey’s testimony?

The Comey associate, who wasn’t authorized to discuss details of the testimony and spoke on condition of anonymity, declined to discuss the content of Comey’s planned testimony.

CNN’s Dan Merica, Ryan Nobles and Tom LoBianco contributed to this report. “If they do, they might well still be protected by the privilege”.

Error! There was an error processing your request.

Daily sports headlines from across Gwinnett County, including high school, professional and college news.