Freed Chibok Girls sent to rehab centre

At an emotional ceremony on Tuesday, the Department of State Services (DSS) formally handed the girls to the Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Mrs. Aisha Alhassan and representatives of worldwide agencies, United Nations Population Funds (UNFPA) and The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

The 82 young women released by Boko Haram extremists earlier this month are joining those already freed in a special rehabilitation programme, Nigerian officials have said.

Since their rescue on May 6, 2017 the 82 girls have been kept in a health facility under the supervision of the DSS, where they underwent medical tests and treatments.

Some have criticized how the freed women have remained in Nigeria’s capital instead of rejoining their families.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian government has said although the negotiations to bring back the girls had proved to be a very hard process, its commitment toward rescue the remaining girls was unwavering.

They are among the nearly 300 senior secondary school students, abducted by the Boko Haram terrorist group from a secondary school in Chibok, Borno State in 2014, while undertaking the SSC examinations. The Ministry is to immediately commence a comprehensive process of the girls rehabilitation. They are confirmed to be medically and psychologically stable, but they would undergo further medical and psychological fitness training.

A reliable government source told our correspondent that due to the poor academic foundation of the girls, some of them might have to return to junior secondary school.

Facilities at the rehabilitation center include hostel accommodation, four classrooms, medical clinic and psycho-social therapy unit.

She said they will not be enrolled in their former school (GSS Chibok) but in different school.

“They are here of their own free will and they are free to go home any time they want, we are keeping them here on the consent of their parents”, she said. “By then they would have overcome the trauma and everything”, Alhassan added.

Speaking further on the girls’ education, Alhassan said “while they are here, they will be doing ICT training which is compulsory, they will be doing remedial studies; they will be studying five subjects which are English, Mathematics, biology and Agricultural Science”.

21 of the sect of abducted girls were released in October 2016.

While receiving the girls, the Minister, Sen.