Following Donald Trump’s decision on Thursday to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate agreement, billionaire philanthropist Michael Bloomberg offered to bankroll the Paris climate deal.

Cavuto added that the US has been leading the world on reducing Carbon dioxide emissions long before the Paris agreement was signed, and, as Trump said, will continue to do so. Those efforts had been led by citizens and cities, he added, not the federal government, aided by market forces that have made solar and wind energy cheaper than coal.

“Americans are not walking away from the Paris Climate Agreement”, Bloomberg said on Thursday.

Bloomberg’s donation will make up for the U.S.’s contribution to the U.N.’s Climate Secretariat, which aids countries in implementing the agreement.

“Mayors, governors, and business leaders from both political parties are signing [on to] a statement of support that we will submit to the U.N.”, Bloomberg said, “and together, we will reach the emission reduction goals the USA made in Paris in 2015”.

He said his own foundation will help coordinate the USA effort, which will be called America’s Pledge, and it will help submit “nationally determined contributions” like other nations.

Brussels and Beijing believe in “the full implementation, without nuances, of the Paris climate agreement”, Juncker said, and underlined that there can be “no backsliding” on the pact. Macron added that China, Russia and India had confirmed their commitment to the agreement.

The Paris agreement commits the United States and other countries to keep rising global temperatures well below 2 degrees Celsius higher than pre-industrial levels and endeavor to limit them to 1.5 degrees Celsius. “Other actors – political and economical and civil – have stood up, and thousands of promising initiatives are being taken”.