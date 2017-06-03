On Monday, French President Emmanuel Macron said his new administration will push for a Greek debt relief deal.

“Germany can not intervene, considering its doctrine, as quickly and as efficiently as France”, Macron said, referring to German sensitivities about sending forces overseas except for peace missions, in part due to memories of Nazi militarism.

President Emmanuel Macron arrived yesterday in conflict-torn Mali to visit French troops fighting jihadists on his first official trip outside Europe since taking power.

The French election was held amid concern over meddling by Russian Federation following US intelligence officials’ conclusion that Putin ordered a hacking and propaganda campaign to interfere in the 2016 USA presidential election.

He was expected to visit a French base in the eastern city of Gao.

He added that Germany and other European countries can do more to help.

Macron hosted Gentiloni for a working dinner the Elysee Palace on Sunday, when the leaders will discuss the further integration of the European Union and the migrant crisis.

“There still are huge challenges in the Sahel region and I want to accelerate cooperation of the G5 countries of the region to fight jihadism and terrorism”, Macron said in a speech on the day he took office, referring to Niger, Burkina Faso, Chad, Mauritania and Mali.

Martin Schulz, trying to regain momentum after a shock election loss in Germany’s most populous state of North Rhine-Westphalia last week, the SPD’s third defeat this year, said Macron’s win showed a pro-European campaign could work.

“The road is long. but we are going forward and we will succeed”, Keita said.

However, the UN’s forces have lacked equipment and resources, making a political settlement between Tuaregs and the government in Mali increasingly fragile and paving the way for Islamists and traffickers to exploit a void in the north of the country. Germany now contributes 550 troops to the multi-national United Nations force in Mali, called MINUSMA.

During his campaign, Macron spoke of his desire to re-calibrate France’s role on the African continent. He was criticized at home by describing France’s colonial war in Algeria as a “crime against humanity” and “genuinely barbaric”.

The visit comes three weeks after Macron’s election and seven months after Putin cancelled a trip to Paris for the opening of a Russian cathedral complex near the Eiffel Tower in a spat with then president Francois Hollande.