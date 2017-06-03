Game 1 produces historic NBA Finals ratings on ABC

Cavaliers star and three-time Finals MVP, LeBron James, called Durant the difference from last year’s finals, which Cleveland won.

The Golden State Warriors took an emphatic 1-0 series lead over the defending National Basketball Association champion Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday evening. The only thing that kept Cleveland in the game in the first half was the usually brilliant play from James and Irving and several missed layups by Golden State. Thursday’s contest was over before the start of the fourth quarter, and the Cavs have no chance against the Warriors if James isn’t clearly the game’s best player. James said he would do his best to be ready for the series opener when his mind was elsewhere, concerned for his wife and children back in Ohio.”That’s when they become very unsafe because those guys, they sprint down the lane, they sprint to the 3-point line, they put a lot of pressure on your defense”, James said. “I’m sure LeBron probably thinks he could play better, and you tip your hat off to KD”.

It was the third straight time the Cavaliers have lost Game 1 to the Warriors.

And, as Game 1 showed, trying to take down Golden State in a shootout is a daunting task against a team with as much firepower as the Warriors possess. They’ll adjust their schemes and game plan to try to at least get rid of some of the easy opportunities they gave the Warriors.

“We got to figure out how to combat that, which is going to be a tough challenge for us”, he said. They did a really good job of putting us in a position to turn the ball over. “But in The Finals, you get the W, we’ll take it”, Durant offered.

It underscores the difficulty of the proposition facing Cleveland now. They have to defend closer to the basket even at the risk of freeing Curry and Thompson to be their most unsafe. The long negative spot for the Warriors was Klay Thompson, who continued his cold shooting while only scoring six points in Game 1.

“I’m only as good as my teammates”, Durant said. I just go out there and play. We’ve got to do a better job taking that away.

The only problem was that Game 1 looked like the same movie from just a year ago – a complete blowout.

By the eight-minute mark of the third quarter, Golden State had a commanding 73-52 lead. The Warriors will attempt to defend home court once more when they host the Cavaliers in Game 2 of the Finals on Sunday.

The Cavaliers can find solace in the fact that despite what looked to be an off shooting night for their team – 34.9 percent from the field – they still were able to hang around with Golden State shooting from beyond the arc.