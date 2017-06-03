Game 2 Preview: Golden State Warriors vs

In a truly Herculean effort, Curry bounced back from his beaning to torch the Cleveland Cavaliers to the tune of 28 points, 10 assists, six rebounds and three steals with just two turnovers in 34 1/2 minutes of work, helping lead the Warriors to a 113-90 blowout win that gave Golden State a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven NBA Finals.

The Mercury News’ Mark Purdy raved about Durant’s contributions on Thursday: “If you watched, then you know that Durant was quite attractive on the court himself and made it look very easy, scoring 38 points in the Warriors’ 113-91 victory over Cleveland’s Cavaliers“.

“I don’t even remember that”, Durant said. KD also became the first player with at least 38 points and no turnovers in a Finals game since Shaquille O’Neal did so with 41 points on June 19, 2000.

Throughout the night, the Cavs were spooked by the Warriors shooters, sticking closely to Curry and others to prevent open threes. Love finished 2-8 on contested field goals and he missed several bunnies that killed the Cavaliers offensive momentum. “Switching, swarming and, at times, suffocating defense”. “We’re not just going to say: Oh man, we really need to get Klay going”. The Dubs don’t have to scramble, and you get baited into turnovers. But in dismissing the Indiana Pacers, Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics in order, they faced three teams that were demonstrably offensively challenged.

It’ll be Durant and not erstwhile Warrior Harrison Barnes attacking the Cavaliers from all angles. Well, they.kind of did. Although, on a night where Durant and Curry were pushing all the right buttons, that didn’t factor into the final outcome very heavily. The problem was that the numbers burned them and the Cavaliers transition defense was bad.

Durant punished Cleveland for leaving him free, taking the ball to the hoop for emphatic dunks as a man on a mission to deliver what he came for: the National Basketball Association championship. We made a lot of mistakes.

“You can not simulate what they bring to the table”, James, whose Cavaliers committed 20 turnovers in the loss, said after the game. It’s too easy, and the Cavaliers have to fix it. To have a game like that when he’s playing that way, it’s tough to beat.

With the Oakland Raiders just across the bay from where the Golden State Warriors play their home games, it’s only natural that numerous team’s players have shown up in support of their fellow Bay Area team. The Cavs don’t have the same margin of error as they did previous year, so a 3-1 lead could be insurmountable.

“Just getting a chance to see how they play, the style of play, how fast they play, you can’t really simulate that in practices”, said Lue.