Garbine Muguruza Growing In Confidence At French Open

“With each match my confidence is improving“, said Muguruza. Mladenovic is coming off a lengthy third round match that included a 14-game third set, and shes now played eight sets overall to get to this point.

It was a solid performance from the world number five and she will take on either 24-year-old American Shelby Rogers or rising French star Kristina Mladenovic in the fourth round.

No defending male champion has lost before the fourth round at Roland Garros since 2004.

The second-seeded Djokovic saved four set points before Schwartzman, who is ranked 41st, clinched it 7-5 on his next opportunity when the Serb hit a backhand long. “I will be watching in 20 years with all of you guys”.

“I know in Wimbledon I will go to the same house”.

Matches to look for on Saturday at Roland Garros include (9) Aggie Radwanska vs. Alize Cornet, (3) Simona Halep vs. (26) Daria Kasatkina, and (11) Wozniacki vs. Bellis (to finish).

Sam Stosur has been untroubled so far, with the 2010 finalist beating Bethanie Mattek-Sands 6-2 6-2 on Friday, while Timea Bacsinszky ended the run of lucky loser Ons Jabeur. Zeballos carried Goffin’s bag.

One of the more interesting first round encounters saw Muguruza pitted against another former French Open champion, Francesca Schiavone, and though many thought it could be tight the Spaniard impressed with a straight sets victory.

Putintseva is an extremely stubborn opponent on court, known for being emotional and never giving up, though she was fairly relaxed in her first round encounter as she breezed past wildcard Myrtille Georges for the loss of just three games.

Venus Williams is last on the main court, against Elise Mertens.