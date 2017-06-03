Morgan Stanley raised its position in General Mills by 29.4% in the first quarter. 290.67 million shares or 1.29% less from 294.46 million shares in 2016Q3 were reported. (NYSE:GIS) or, if they already own its stock, sell it. Sfmg Ltd Liability Com holds 4,780 shares.

Recently analysts working for various investment brokerages have changed their ratings and price targets on shares of General Mills, Inc. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.thecerbatgem.com/2017/06/01/general-mills-inc-gis-shares-bought-by-candriam-luxembourg-s-c-a-updated-updated-updated.html. Friedberg Investment Management, a Texas-based fund reported 37,953 shares. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,855,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,169,000 after buying an additional 340,922 shares during the last quarter. (NYSE:GIS) for 42,938 shares. Atwood Palmer Incorporated holds 0.04% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. Atwood Palmer holds 3,642 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,320,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,335,000 after buying an additional 15,475 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim invested 0% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). (NYSE:GIS). 1,350 were accumulated by Hallmark Capital Mngmt. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.7% in the fourth quarter.

Seidman Lawrence B holds 5.29% of its portfolio in ASB Bancorp Inc for 252,647 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.22 million activity. $1.22M worth of stock was sold by RYAN ROBERT L on Wednesday, January 11.

Among 15 analysts covering General Mills Inc. The Gotham Asset Management Llc holds 177,771 shares with $10.98M value, up from 10,502 last quarter. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. About 767,726 shares traded. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in General Mills by 0.8% in the first quarter. It has underperformed by 27.33% the S&P500. General Mills Inc. had 31 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. About shares traded. ASB Bancorp Inc (ASBB) has risen 67.62% since June 2, 2016 and is uptrending. Therefore 7% are positive.

First National Trust Co decreased General Mls Inc (GIS) stake by 17.21% reported in 2016Q4 SEC filing. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, August 28 by Zacks. Interocean Cap Ltd Co invested 1.08% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc.

NYSE:GIS) shares were trading higher by 1.43 percent ($0.81) at $57.55 a piece in Thursday’s session. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Sunday, March 12th. As per Thursday, March 24, the company rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $72 target in Monday, April 11 report. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Equal Weight” rating and $64 target in Wednesday, December 21 report. General Mills, Inc. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.14. (NYSE:GIS) rating on Thursday, March 24. They now have a Dollars 59 price target on the stock. (NYSE:GIS) on Thursday, June 30 with “Outperform” rating. The stock notched a 12-month high of $59.72 while $75.00 target is by far the most aggressive out of analysts who are now evaluating the company, $15.28 higher than the next highest 52-week price estimate. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in General Mills by 26.1% in the first quarter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GIS. The Massachusetts-based Boston Family Office Limited Liability has invested 1.61% in General Mills, Inc. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.56. The Company is a supplier of branded and unbranded food products to the North American foodservice and commercial baking industries. General Mills now has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.67. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time.