German Ambassador: ‘No, No, No’ Feud Between Trump, Merkel

As reported by Deutsche Welle (DW), Germany’s worldwide broadcaster, his comments echo several previous remarks of the same kind he has made, notably during recent meetings with European leaders in Brussels, where he called the Germans “bad, very bad” because of the trade deficit they had allegedly inflicted on the US. With doubts regarding the U.S. commitment to European defense after the election of U.S. President Trump circulating in Western media outlets, the summit was anxiously awaited by many to see whether Trump would re-confirm the U.S.’ pledge to Europe.

When he returned home, Trump stoked the fires more, complaining in a tweet that Germany pays “far less than they should on North Atlantic Treaty Organisation & military”.

Donald Trump has shown a special knack for starting diplomatic spats with long-time USA allies – the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada and Mexico all found themselves on the president’s erratic firing line within his first couple of months in office.

Asked Tuesday whether her meetings with senior officials from India and China this week signaled a pivot away from Germany’s old ally in Washington, Merkel sought to dampen speculation of a major rift.

But Wittig said on CNN’s “New Day” that Merkel and President Donald Trump have a good relationship. They wonder why the leader of Germany’s most influential global ally seems more willing to criticize their country than nations with questionable human rights records. But Canada’s key economic relationship is with our largest trading partner, the U.S. That relationship has to be Issue No. 1 for any Canadian PM.

“Many commentators thought that previous year when we had Brexit and then Donald Trump’s victory that this would be like a populist virus spreading throughout Europe and you’d see the beginnings of the end of the European Union“, Barber said. While the public is more familiar with the “special relationship” between Britain and the United States, the German-U.S. relationship has arguably been more important. Friends don’t “spy on each other”, she said, and then moved on to calm tensions.

Hours later German Chancellor Angela Merkel summoned reporters for an impromptu statement in which she called Trump’s decision “extremely regrettable and that’s putting it very mildly”. Donald Tusk spoke after meeting with visiting Chinese Premier Li Keqiang in Brussels. But she also won’t be able to simply ignore him. The president was typically upbeat: “Trip was a great success for America”. She said that “it’s necessary to be open to achieve fair-trade conditions”.

“This means working in friendship with the U.S., the United Kingdom and neighborly relations with Russian Federation and other partners'”. Merkel’s popularity in Germany isn’t what it once was in part because of her extravagant refugee policy.

“The times in which we could completely depend on others are on the way out”. She notes that the Obama administration chided Germany for a fiscal policy that suppresses consumer demand, thus discouraging imports. After the USA election, Merkel reminded Western leaders they must uphold the core Western values of human rights and diversity (an obvious swipe at the supposedly “deplorable” president).

“What I said was simply to indicate that, here are even more reasons beyond those we already have that Europe needs to take its destiny into its own hands”, she said. When the Europe-U.S. relationship is weak, this undermines the fabric of the post-WWII liberal worldwide order, based on global institutions, the rule of law, human rights, democracy, the use of force as a last resort, and so on.