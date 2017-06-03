This time, Germany is the new enemy, after a recent visit to Europe left leaders there despondent about USA relations and prompted German Chancellor Angela Merkel to make the unprecedented statement that Europe could no longer fully count on the United States as an ally.

The German leader reiterated the main thrust of her remarks on Tuesday, saying the “current situation” gives Europe more reasons “to take our destiny into our own hands“. And as I have witnessed over the past few days, Europe must take its fate into its own hands.

Richard Haass, president of the U.S. Council on Foreign Relations, called Merkel’s comments a “watershed”, and warned that the resulting scenario is “what U.S. has sought to avoid” since World War II.

It certainly signals a growing transatlantic divide.

The White House also insisted that Merkel’s view of a more strategically independent Europe was not incompatible with Trump’s demand for more European defence spending.

“We always want that the European Union should be stronger, should be more active”, Modi said.

Additionally, Barber said Mr. Trump’s decisions are uniting Europe.

Fourth, and most fundamentally: Does more military spending buy more security?

Nor can governments take action without considering the implications and possibly negative fallout arising from ill-conceived and divisive policies of the kind Trump has tried to impose on the American people, and on the global community. Southern European countries still resent Germany’s support of painful and (for them) damaging austerity policies.

Trump has vowed to decide this week whether to pull the United States out of the Paris framework on climate change but left his counterparts in the G7 with no idea of which way he was leaning.

“Europe and its allies, as well as important federal states and companies in the USA, must now hold their course”, Brodtmann said. Thanks so much for being with us.

With the far-right parties in Germany being too weak to mount a serious challenge to Merkel, she can confidently talk about a more tightly-knit EU with little fear of political repercussions (her only real adversary, Martin Schulz, also favours enhancing European integration).

And for those in the emerging world already exhausted of waiting for rich nations to remember they have a seat at the table, Trump offers an opportunity to define not just what their nations stand for – such as a commitment to combating climate change – but what they don’t.

Our trade deficit with Germany is, in fact, massive. That may be true with USA adversaries like Iran and North Korea, if it is linked to a strategic vision.

Germany is a major source of foreign direct investment into the USA ($255.5 billion in 2015). Under the pact, the United States committed to reducing its emissions by 26 to 28 percent from 2005 levels by 2025. Trump has tweeted a promise that he will make a final decision this week on whether the United States will honour the Paris accord in which nations agreed to try to curb their greenhouse emissions.

Rather than ask Germany and other countries to increase defense spending, maybe we need to ask why we need to increase defense spending by 10 percent, or more than $50 billion, when we spend more on defense ($600 billion) than the next 10 countries combined?? In the end, he failed to reaffirm the collective defense clause of NATO, Article 5 of the Washington Treaty, instead telling the allies that they should pay up their “accumulated debts” to close “the gaps in modernizing, readiness and the size of forces”.

Russian Federation has long sought to divide the USA and Germany.

A spokesperson for Merkel maintained Monday that the connection between Germany and the U.S.is “a strong pillar of our foreign and security policy” and that “Germany will continue working to strengthen these relations”, but also that “it’s right to name differences honestly” given the importance of the alliance. “It’s a very ambitious project we’re starting, but we don’t want to put up any barriers to other European countries that don’t share our ambitions”.