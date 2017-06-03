Gianluigi Buffon desperate to seize missing Champions League medal

Real coach Zinedine Zidane, once a Champions League runner-up with Juve, contriving to break the hearts of those who once idolised him, will have to take a call whether Bale or Isco would play but the latter looks to be ahead as Bale is yet to fully recover from the ankle ligament injury he incurred in November.

“We didn’t get to the final by chance, but we didn’t expect to win”.

“We’ve been very solid”.

“We didn’t feel confident enough because we’d had struggles in the Champions League for a number of years”.

Juventus last won the competition in 2006 under Marcello Lippi and have been beaten on their past four appearances in the final including a 2015 loss to Barcelona.

Hungarian great Ferenc Puskas was 39 years and 39 days old when he helped Real Madrid win the European Cup in 1966.

“There’s only one Champions League like there’s only one Superbowl and what matters is being in the right place at the right time”.

“It wouldn’t make me feel anything special except joy”. Lest Real forget, it was Dybala who had the biggest hand in vanquishing Los Blancos’ biggest rivals, Barcelona, earlier on this season.

Assuming, that is, Zidane doesn’t revert to habit of playing the big three when fit, after Gareth Bale was declared ready to play, though not at 100 per cent.

Dani Carvajal is also expected to be available for selection with Zidane having a full squad to take to the Principality Stadium. Another more surprising key player has been Mario Mandzukic.

“It’s the kind of fear you need to have when you play this kind of game”, he said.

“Isco and Bale are two players who can also play together; in the long run, anything can happen”. However, their only previous meeting in the Champions League final saw Real Madrid win 1-0 in 1998 thanks to a Pedrag Mijatovic goal.

Real are aiming to become European champions for a record 12th time in Cardiff.

The 32-year-old player went on to add that Messi is a “crack, a star”, adding that it is a odd thing to dislike somebody who has not done anything bad against him.

Real captain Sergio Ramos was in bullish mood at the prospect of winning a third Champions League in four years. While less likely to roam around the pitch and dominate the play as in his younger days, Ronaldo has now adapted his game to become one of the best poachers in Europe. The France great inherited a disgruntled team from Rafa Benitez, but he united the dressing room and led the team to last year’s Champions League title.

There is no doubting that, of course, as the Portuguese superstar has developed into one of the deadliest strikers in the game, a fact underlined by the incredible statistic of him scoring 40 or more goals every season for the last seven years.

Real defender Marcelo refused to be drawn into his Brazil team mate’s mind games, however.

As perennial Serie A champions – the Old Lady have won six consecutive scudettos – Juventus have, for the last five years, always been awarded the largest slice of at least half of Italy’s Champions League TV money.

Gigi Buffon in goal was perhaps the most straightforward choice.

This will be Ronaldo’s fifth European Cup/Champions League final. The flipside of this, is that talented players will not feature in the starting XI.