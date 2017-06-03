Goalkeeping great Gianluigi Buffon on the brink of winning his missing medal

The National Stadium of Wales in Cardiff – venue for tomorrow night’s UEFA Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid.

But Zidane insists Real cannot be considered favourites against his former club, the Frenchman having spent five years of his playing career in Turin between 1996 and 2001.

Bale, however, admitted that he is not fit for the match after recovering from ankle surgery. “I am aware that if I play well, I will be able to help my team so this would be the greatest gift I could give my team-mates”.

“I played at Juventus for five years and I’ve got good memories of that time“.

“If they weren’t up against Madrid, I would want to him to win the Champions with all my heart”, he said. “It’s really something handsome to play a final”. “I play whenever I think I should”.

“I’m pleased the media tend to see the game as a battle between me and Cristiano, but it’s not the reality”.

“All the eyes of the world were on players like Diego Maradona and Gary Lineker, but I was mesmerised by Thomas N’Kono”, said Buffon.

He told a news conference: “In 2015 we got to the final but at the same time we were not strongly motivated, we were not confident enough because we had lots of years of struggle in the Champions League“. Including his earlier years at Cannes and Bordeaux he totalled 95 goals in 506 club appearances and chipped in an impressive 31 in 108 games for France – a record many global strikers would be proud of.

Manchester United was the last team to come close to defending their title, but lost to Barcelona in the 2009 final. If Madrid lifts the trophy for the record-extending 12th time, a team will finally have defended a Champions League title.

“They are used to winning finals, we on the other hand have lost quite a number of finals, so perhaps it’s a good match in that sense”. “For sure. As he scores goals, which is the most important”.

Ramos scored a 93rd-minute equalizer in the 2014 final against Atletico Madrid to extend the game into extra time.

“I sent Pique a ticket for the final but he hasn’t answered me yet”, Ramos said, with a grin on his face.

At 39 years 126 days, the Italy global would replace compatriot Paolo Maldini as the oldest player to win the Champions League – but such records mean little to someone who still feels like a “young boy”.

– Massimiliano Allegri is also taking charge of his second Champions League final as manager after his defeat against Barcelona in the 2015 final.

Toni Kroos – Kroos has really taken his game to another level since joining Madrid and he has become a vital part of the team alongside Modric.

While Buffon will be bidding to keep Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and either Gareth Bale or Isco out of danger at one end, it will be up to Gonzalo Higuain, Paulo Dybala and others to do the damage at the opposite end of the field.