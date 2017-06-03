Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Surging on Morgan Stanley Upgrade

Synovus Fincl Corporation has 75,215 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.

The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $32.09. Stock rose 5.51% over the trailing 6 months. Its up 5% from 40,000 shares previously. NetSol Technologies Inc. (NTWK) has declined 27.07% since June 1, 2016 and is downtrending. It has outperformed by 4.02% the S&P500. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cooper Tire & Rubber Co from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Analysts reviewing Cooper Tire & Rubber Company have recently updated their recommended buy/sell ratings and price targets on the stock. Another trade for 4,721 shares valued at $174,137 was made by NOECHEL RICHARD J on Wednesday, March 15. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co also saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 1.84 million shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:GT) has risen 17.26% since June 1, 2016 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Bar Harbor Tru owns 115,546 shares.

Since February 28, 2017, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $566,876 activity. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6,250 shares were sold by McClellan Stephen R, worth $220,766 on Tuesday, May 9. Whitnell Co holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) for 15,000 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Goodyear Tire (NASDAQ:GT), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive.

We also note that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NasdaqGS:GT) has a Shareholder Yield of 0.069760 and a Shareholder Yield (Mebane Faber) of 0.08300. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Friday, February 24. Standpoint Research upgraded the shares of GT in report on Friday, May 20 to “Buy” rating. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.105 dividend. Jefferies initiated the shares of GT in report on Tuesday, November 29 with “Buy” rating. As per Thursday, December 10, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Co earned a media sentiment score of -0.05 on AlphaOne’s scale. Its up 0.15, from 0.73 in 2016Q3. Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 367.62 million shares or 0.42% more from 366.10 million shares in 2016Q3 were reported. Tower Capital Limited Liability Corp (Trc) owns 2,335 shares. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co during the first quarter worth approximately $10,192,000. Wells Fargo & Mn has 508,642 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. It is positive, as 53 investors sold Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co shares while 163 reduced holdings. Nordea Invest Mgmt Ab stated it has 97,902 shares. (NASDAQ:TTMI). Insight Cap Research And Mngmt owns 141,713 shares or 1.03% of their USA portfolio. Us Bankshares De has 9,563 shares.

Lvm Capital Management Ltd Mi holds 7.91% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. for 403,853 shares. Pggm accumulated 179,381 shares. Moreover, Qci Asset Mngmt Ny has 0% invested in Dow Chemical Co (NYSE:DOW) for 35 shares. Alethea Capital Management Llc, a California-based fund reported 38,975 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 79,852 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Bancorp Of Aus stated it has 52,741 shares.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.27% EPS growth. GT’s profit will be $226.65 million for 9.63 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $5.75. 3,733,049 shares of the stock traded hands. It also upped Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (NYSE:CF) stake by 123,346 shares and now owns 222,329 shares.

Analysts await First Community Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FCBC) to report earnings on July, 25.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in 2016 Q4.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider purchases, and 23 selling transactions for $19.79 million activity. It fall, as 3 investors sold FCBC shares while 34 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. Cambridge Investment Rech Advsrs Inc accumulated 11,278 shares. 85,416 are owned by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Summit Securities Group LLC boosted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co by 890.9% in the first quarter. Creative Planning reported 6,710 shares stake. Letko Brosseau And Assoc holds 3.14 million shares or 0.89% of its portfolio. Allianz Asset Mgmt Ag reported 0.04% stake.