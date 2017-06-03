Google expands paid carpooling across California

Back in February, Waze announced that it would be expanding tests of its ride-sharing app to several USA cities. However, this expansion will be available only to date in the San Francisco Bay Area, according to Reuters. “The move is a natural one for Waze, a community-first organization on a mission to impact global mobility and congestion”. Users of Waze Carpool App will be able to find rides from Waze drivers. The user pays the driver a fee, usually calculated enough to cover for gas and other maintenance needs. That price is determined by the federal standard mileage rate, and is only meant to help drivers share the cost of gas with their riders, rather than enabling them to turn driving into a profession or significant money-making opportunity.

Between companies like Uber and Lyft, breaking into the ride-service industry could prove quite hard, but that isn’t going to dissuade Waze from throwing its hat in the ring. This is a bid for the feature to finally start making money since all of the revenue from the fare all go to the Waze driver.

Carpooling takes density and doing it on a limited capacity, you can only learn so much. This means passengers get an affordable ride while drivers get gas money.

Fried said the feedback has been largely supportive.

Waze thinks its network dynamics make it a good candidate to bring people together for quick and easy carpooling, and it does seem logical that a network which has succeeded primarily because users have demonstrated a desire to help each other on the road would lend itself to that. “It makes the world a smaller place”.

That reality still stands, as you won’t get rich driving people you meet through Waze.

Google is expanding the reach of its Waze Carpool service beyond the pilot stage.

Previously, the Google-run carpool service was only available in the Bay Area and in Israel.

Although it hasn’t released any test data in the past year, the company says that the app has been “thriving” in its test markets and is ready for the California rollout.