Google Play Protect is the new public-facing security package for Android

At the annual I/O developer conference, Google announced the Google Payment API, which lets people pay in-app or online using any verified card that’s saved to their Google Account.

Among several announcements at the Google I/O, the most unexpected one was the Android Go. All of the said devices that are enrolled in the program will receive over-the-air updates to the latest Android operating systems that are available. The upcoming new version of Android is called Android “O“.

Google Home is powered by the Google Assistant. You can enroll your device on Google’s website if you want to test the Beta version of Android O. You can enroll only these phones for testing the Beta version- Google Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel C, LG Nexus 5X, Huawei Nexus 6P and Asus Nexus Player. With Android O, highlighting text includes further features, using Google AI to intelligently act on the words.

Android developers have a “huge opportunity” to expand their reach and build their businesses by creating apps with entry-level users in mind, Google said in “The Building for Billions Playbook”.

The big Google I/O 2017 keynote we’ve been waiting for took place on Wednesday, and Google showed off tons of changes to products across its portfolio.

And, even before you download any apps, Google Play Protect scans its catalog of more than 50 billion apps to pick up on potential risks. It has been announced by Google that this feature will be enabled to the users of its Assistant in the United States. Today, though, The Keyword (Google’s official blog) confirmed that those two countries, along with a few more, will have Android Pay availability soon.