Gov. Cuomo announces $1.5 billion for renewable energy projects

Cities around the world lit major landmarks up bright green after US President Donald Trump announced the United States will withdraw from the 2015 Paris climate accord.

The Clean Climate Careers effort could be responsible for the creation of 40,000 good-paying jobs by 2020, Cuomo said – a slightly better pace than, say, the roughly 70 jobs expected to be created when the Acosta Coal Mine opens June 8 in western Pennsylvania.

Ironically, that company remains under investigation by NY and other states, as well as the Securities and Exchange Commission, for allegedly providing misleading information about the impact of its products on climate change.

As part of the first phase, New York State will invest as much as $1.5 billion in major renewable energy projects, including wind and solar, and also significantly expand energy efficiency and solar installations at public buildings like schools.

The state’s expansion of clean energy comes as Long Island’s solar industry has grappled with declines in recent months following the loss of state funds for a popular solar rebate program and a raising of interest rates for an on-bill financing program.

“Regardless of who is in the White House, I believe the U.S. must continue to work to lower greenhouse gas emissions while balancing the needs of our economy”, Faso said in a statement. The state hopes to be a “magnet for new energy technologies”, the statement says.

Under the solicitation, the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority and the New York Power Authority will purchase enough renewable energy credits for 2.5 million megawatt hours of electricity-the state’s largest renewable solicitation to date and enough to power 230,000 homes a year. We expect the grants to cover the full spectrum of workforce training from education to apprenticeships to employment in the industry and trades. Together, with the New York Communities for Change, the People’s Climate Movement of New York, Sane Energy Project, We Act for Environmental Justice and so many other groups, we’re building the movement to get off fossil fuels. “The Clean Climate Careers initiative is a groundbreaking investment, representing the largest state clean energy procurement in USA history”.

The mayors were among 61 city leaders who co-signed an angry letter in the wake of Trump’s decision that the USA would no longer be a part of the 190-nation agreement to battle climate change. Jerry Brown and Washington State Gov. Jay Inslee.

States in the alliance will remain committed to reducing emissions by 26 to 28 percent and meeting the targets of the federal Clean Power Plan, according to the statement from Cuomo’s office.