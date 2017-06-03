Graham: I Hope Comey Hearing Doesn’t Become a ‘Hit Job’ on Trump

NY [U.S.], June 2: Former FBI Director James Comey will testify in open session before the Senate intelligence committee on June 8 about the investigation of possible collusion between Trump campaign and Russian officials.

Comey associates have said that he will testify that Trump asked him to shut down the FBI investigation of former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn.

“When the president feels as though he’s met with the right candidate, he’ll let us know, but he’ll meet with candidates today and continue to do so until he finds the right leader”, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer told reporters Tuesday.

In his letter to Trump, Rosenstein called Comey “an articulate and persuasive speaker”.

“But the president had chose to fire Comey before he got that memo”, the ABC host parried. No date for Comey’s testimony has been set. When Comey reemerges in public before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday, he could well be asked whether he was lying in his earlier testimony.

The White House has denied those characterizations.

Legal experts said that Trump’s own comments about his conversations with Comey significantly weaken any case for executive privilege.

“If they claim executive privilege, politically it gives the appearance that there’s something to hide, which just amplifies all the criticism”, said Mark J. Rozell, a George Mason University professor and the author of a book on the history of executive privilege. If Trump invoked the privilege, could Comey disregard it?

On Wednesday, Nunes asked the agencies for details of any requests made by two top Obama administration aides and the former Central Intelligence Agency director to “unmask” Trump campaign advisers inadvertently picked up in top- secret foreign communications intercepts.

The Senate’s main inquiry is the nature of Comey’s encounters with President Donald Trump and whether the former head of the Federal Bureau of Investigation took contemporaneous notes of their meetings. “I think loyalty to the country, loyalty to the USA, is important”. Trump also bragged to Russian officials that Comey’s dismissal lifted the “great pressure” that the sprawling Russia probe put on his administration, according to the New York Times.