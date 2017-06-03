Griffin says she’s under Secret Service inquiry

Kathy Griffin is fighting back against the abuse and “death threats” she has received in light of controversial images released earlier this week that showed the comedian holding up a bloody head resembling that of President Donald Trump.

Kathy Griffin and civil-rights lawyer Lisa Bloom came for Donald Trump Friday.

CNN announced earlier this week that Griffin would no longer appear in CNN’s New Year’s Eve program in the wake of controversy over a graphic photo that showed the comedienne pretending to behead President Donald Trump.

Melania said, “As a mother, a wife, and a human being, that photo is very disturbing”, adding it “makes you wonder about the mental health of the person who did it”.

In addition to losing her New Year’s TV gig on CNN, an endorsement and several standup performances, Griffin has received “detailed, specific” death threats and is under investigation by the United States Secret Service, which her criminal attorney, Dmitry Gorin, expects will be resolved in her favor. “I went too far”, she said in a video posted to Instagram late Tuesday. “He’s a bully. I’ve dealt with older white guys trying to keep me down my whole career“.

Griffin says she will not refrain from joking about Trump in the future. “What she did was wrong and President Trump and his family have every right to condemn it”.

Griffin appeared surprised at the number of cameras and reporters in a packed conference room at her lawyer’s office, her hands shaking at one point when she took a sip of water. “I’m going to be honest, he broke me”, she said.

“Whether or not you get, or like, her artistic expression, in America, Kathy has the right to parody the president”, Bloom said. She added that male artists like Marilyn Manson had simulated beheading Trump but had not drawn widespread criticism.

Bloom is a victim’s rights attorney who is best known for representing high profile clients, including former Fox contributor Wendy Walsh, who accused host Bill O’Reilly for sexual harassment.

Backlash against Griffin has continued to grow. Venues in New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania cancelled November shows. The Community Arts Theater in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, posted on its website that the show had been dropped “due to the recent controversy surrounding Kathy Griffin and the concern for the safety and security of our patrons and staff”.

Franken, a former comedian himself who initially resisted calls to cancel a joint appearance with Griffin, planned to promote his new book in California.

The flame-haired amusing lady also stressed that her apology for the offending image stands – because she’s performed in war zones many times and would never intentionally invoke images of war crimes (i.e. beheadings).

He said what Griffin did “was inappropriate and not something that should be anywhere in our national discourse”. He also mocked CNN for lacking the “moral and ethical standards” of Squatty Potty, the toilet stool company who fired Griffin before they did.

Griffin, 56, apologized within hours of the images appearing online Tuesday, but they were met with swift and widespread condemnation.

Mr Trump later tweeted that she “should be ashamed of herself” for posting the images.

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie on Thursday called Griffin “disgusting” and said the photo was “completely outrageous”. The images prompted CNN to fire Griffin from her decade-long gig hosting a New Year’s Eve special she had co-hosted with Anderson Cooper.

