Griffin to address Trump beheading stunt

After Griffin initially released an image of herself holding a bloody, fake severed head of President Donald Trump on Tuesday, the president and other members of his family vocalized their disdain and anger on Twitter.

CNN fired Griffin from her annual New Year’s Eve hosting duties with Anderson Cooper.

President Donald Trump said Griffin “should be ashamed of herself” for appearing in the video.

The photo that Griffin posted sparked an immediate and widespread backlash as well as condemnation from the president, who called her actions “sick” in a tweet.

Kathy Griffin has been under fire for posting a bloody, severed U.S. President Donald Trump-like head as part of a photo shoot earlier this week.

To top it off, Griffin was even contacted by the secret service to inquire about the comic’s intentions, forcing her to retain a criminal attorney.

Comedian Kathy Griffin received the wrath of pretty much everyone with her mock Trump beheading photo shoot.

But as she gets ready to speak out and as Hollywood continues to blast the star for going to far, one comedian is slightly defending her. “I’ve dealt with older white guys trying to keep me down my whole career”.

Republican Party spokesman Mike Reed called the press conference a desperate attempt to change the conversation.

The narrative about the Trump family was heard throughout the presser.

The 56-year-old comedian’s lawyer Lisa Bloom opened the press conference by talking about the jobs that Kathy has lost since the photo was released and how the First Family has targeted her this week.

“I’m gonna make fun of the president.I’m not going to threaten him”. “She never imagined it would be misinterpreted as a threat of violence against Trump”.

Bloom is a victim’s rights attorney who is best known for representing high-profile clients, including former Fox News contributor Wendy Walsh, who accused the network’s former host Bill O’Reilly of sexual harassment.

Backlash against Griffin has continued to grow. Griffin was scheduled to perform in her “Celebrity Run-In” tour at the theaters in November.

Venues in New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania cancelled November shows.

Sen. Al Franken also dis-invited Griffin from an event promoting his new book, Giant of the Senate..