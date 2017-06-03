Hastings’ Amber Rudd to stand in for PM at BBC election debate

Home Secretary Amber Rudd, left, and Ukip leader Paul Nuttall.

Hastings and Rye’s Conservative candidate is standing in for Prime Minister Theresa May in tonight’s BBC leaders’ election debate.

She decided not to step down even after her father Tony, 93, died on Monday.

“Do we need, as I’m afraid the Prime Minister has done for the last seven years, to set completely barmy, bogus targets that she fails to meet every year”.

Following a bruising encounter with the BBC’s Andrew Neil on Thursday, Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron is returning to the airwaves and the internet in the hunt for votes, with question sessions on Facebook and Mumsnet as well as an interview with LBC’s Nick Ferrari.

He said: “Where do you think Theresa May is tonight? Don’t give her yours”.

For many, the debate went exactly as expected – lots of arguing, shouting and put-downs.One tweet, from user Jim Pickard, neatly summarised the key themes and statements for those who were not watching.

The veteran left-winger’s decision to attend reflects a growing confidence in the Labour camp, buoyed by the latest YouGov poll that suggested the United Kingdom could be heading for a hung parliament on 9 June, with the Tories falling short of an overall majority.

Mr Robertson said: “Theresa May called this election in the hope of crushing parliamentary opposition but instead the campaign has exposed her weak and wobbly leadership, as well as Tory plans to attack the incomes of older people and their increasingly reckless approach to Brexit”.

Plaid Cymru’s Leanne Wood told the audience in Cambridge that Theresa May wasn’t turning up “because her campaign of sound bites was falling apart”.

SNP deputy leader Angus Robertson accused her of not having the “guts” to attend. “And frankly, I think Britain should put Britain first as well”.

An angry Mr Corbyn was then applauded when he immediately shot back: “Have you been to a food bank?”

‘They respect you more when you show strength, ‘ it read.

She is not prime minister. That, he said, was about being able to listen and not being “high and mighty”.

If that wasn’t enough, Ms Rudd endured repeated scorn for the failure of her boss to turn up for the seven-way debate. She will try to refocus her campaign on Brexit, describing her “great national mission” to make the United Kingdom more prosperous.

The PM warned that the City’s role as a global financial hub “cannot be done by somebody else at the drop of the hat” and said she would urge European Union states to recognise “the significant role that the City plays in supporting their economies and their businesses”.

“Labour will invest to drive growth across the whole of Britain, creating wealth which is shared across our country, rather than concentrated in the hands of the few”.