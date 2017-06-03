Hawaii urges resident to get mumps vaccination as cases soar

Hawaii officials are urging all residents born in or after 1957 to get a mumps vaccination if they haven’t already done so.

They continue to say that women and heterosexual men have fallen ill, but in those cases the individuals had social connections to men having sex with men.

Numerous local patients with the highly contagious virus were initially misdiagnosed with either salivary duct stones or lymphadenopathy, according to an alert issued Friday by the L.A. County Department of Public Health. The DPH said all the residents are Latino and most are believed to be unvaccinated.

When mumps occurs on college campuses, it is more likely to be diagnosed, because students go to the same health center.

In some cases, the patients were fully vaccinated with the mumps, measles and rubella (MMR) shot. “If you think you have mumps, stay home and call your healthcare provider”.

California law requires that all children be vaccinated as they enter kindergarten with two doses of MMR. It can be transmitted through airborne respiratory secretions, saliva or infected objects. The incubation period can range from 12 to 25 days.

Orchitis, inflammation of one or both of the testicles, is the most common complication and can occur even if you don’t experience salivary gland swelling.

The figure is 16 cases more than the previous total, which was reported Tuesday, and reflects some results received over the Memorial Day weekend. Therefore, those suspected of mumps should be isolated and should refrain from public activities for five days after the onset of swelling. The number of mumps cases in Hawaii has grown to 81 so far this year.

So far this year the mumps outbreak continues in MA, with almost 300 suspected cases of mumps investigated and 35 cases confirmed.

In December, U.S. officials declared the country was in the midst of its worst mumps outbreak in a decade.