Health care bill would have a major impact on premiums, CBO finds

“The CBO … confirmed that by allowing states to opt out of the Essential Health Benefits, patients would be left with inadequate coverage that will not suffice for patients when they need it most”, said Harold Wimmer, CEO of the American Lung Association.

The CBO estimates the Republican bill could cut the federal deficit by $119 billion in 10 years.

Those reductions would come from an $884 billion cut in Medicaid funding and $276 billion in subsidies to people paying health insurance premiums. The amended version of the AHCA allows states to do away with some of the consumer protections established by Obamacare-including the rule preventing insurers from charging more to people with preexisting conditions, and standards for “Essential Health Benefits” that all insurance plans must cover. One of the more respected health care leaders in the country is Jon Kingsdale, who was the founding Executive Director of the Commonwealth Health Connector, overseeing the implementation of the 2006 MA health insurance law.

“The CBO’s score delivers the message the bill’s architects tried to bury: the AHCA would harm Americans by rolling back health insurance coverage while raising costs and reducing benefits”. “Pre-existing conditions are in the bill”, he said. Not only would it result in 23 million more people lacking health insurance in a decade, but it would destabilize some states’ individual health-care insurance markets for all but relatively healthy people.

According to the Congressional Budget Office, the number of uninsured people would increase by 14 million next year, and by 2026, 51 million USA citizens below age 65 will have no insurance, based on the estimates of the CBO and the Joint Committee on Taxation (JCT). “What we have learned is if we target resources at the state level and the federal level to make sure we subsidize catastrophic illnesses, what you end up doing is you end up lowering premiums for everybody else”. The House bill has also been criticized by the like of Sen. The increase in the number of uninsured people relative to the number projected under the ACA would reach 19 million in 2020, and 23 million in 2026.

On May 2, Ryan’s official website argued that an amendment introducing waivers “protects people with preexisting conditions”, which the CBO said was not the case. They’ve discussed changing the House’s proposed Medicaid cuts and aiming health care tax credits more toward low earners, but they’ve reported little progress.

For ill people in those states, “it would become more difficult” for seriously ill people to buy insurance “because their premiums would continue to increase rapidly”, the report said.

The CBO did not provide premium projections for extensive-waiver states, saying those markets would be too unstable for meaningful estimates. Between 2013 and 2015, the rate of uninsurance among lesbian, gay, and bisexual people decreased from 22% to 11%. “These are people who now have coverage and will lose it. Pick any element of the health care system and this blows a hole right through it”.

The CBO says the Republican plan could lower premiums by 4 to 20 percent by 2026.