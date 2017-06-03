Here’s who was sitting together on the Lions flights to New Zealand

This punishment served a double goal.

Jones, who led England to an 18-game unbeaten run to match the All Blacks’ tier-one world record, had suggested that Gatland’s approach could play into the hands of Steve Hansen’s men.

But England back Farrell, a Wigan St Patrick’s product, was typically forthright about the belief among the Lions, who must topple the sport’s dominant force in partisan conditions and turn the 2005 whitewash emphatically on its head.

Lions wore dark blue jerseys, forcing the All Blacks to play in white in the first test.

It must have been a comical sight. After saying so on arrival in Auckland, he was roundly jeered and then proven correct.

The Lions arrive in New Zealand on Wednesday after a stopover in Melbourne and Farrell conceded taking on the world champions in their own back yard was a “tough challenge”.

“When you come to the Test week, and you have to pick the Test team, sometimes it’s got feelings of what you’ve seen”.

What they carry, rather, is the burden of history.

Normal service resumed as the Lions lost the Test series 3-1.

A homecoming for Gatland, who played 140 games for Waikato and scored a try in their 38-10 victory over the 1993 tourists.

There is little question that the outstanding Lions side we see today owes something to the work Mitchell did in laying the foundations. Be that as it may: the task before them is gargantuan.

However, he acknowledges Warren Gatland’s Lions will not be a pushover, adding: “This Lions squad is one of the best to have been picked for a long, long time“.

This is the beauty of the Lions as it is perfectly feasible that the XV everyone expects will be totally different once the series starts.

Will the Lions win the Test series?

They must honour the ideal, prove afresh why the Lions matters and ensure that a tradition first established in 1888 continues to matter.

Warburton was the best backrower in the Six Nations and is bang on form to take on Sam Cane and give Lions some parity at the all-important break down.

The first British and Irish Lions, even if in 1888 they were not known as such, took seven weeks at sea to reach what were then the antipodean British colonies and played 16 matches, as well as 19 Australian Rules games, in Australia and New Zealand.

But if it’s tough, it’s tough.

His manner, and in particular his choice of political spin doctor Alistair Campbell as his media man, irritated Kiwis no end, and just made it so much harder to strike any chord with the New Zealand public.

The tourists played 22 matches between 15 May and 27 July, and won all but the last game, which was a controversial draw – they used just 17 players in the four Tests. There were also provincial losses to Southland, Otago, Wellington and Wanganui-King Country and when they stopped off on the way home for two games in Canada, the Lions came unstuck against British Colombia. ‘Prestige has been acquired, prejudice dissipated and encouragements for the future are a dime a dozen…’ wrote one newspaper correspondent.

Injuries, sometimes brutal opponents, partial refereeing and the sheer exhaustion of three months or more on the road all took their toll, but the success of the Lions has mostly fairly reflected the balance of power in the game.