Homes evacuated as police find auto potentially linked to Manchester bomber

British police have lifted a cordon in the centre of Manchester and seized a auto on Friday which they said could be potentially significant to their investigation into last week’s suicide bombing in the city.

There is a precautionary 100m cordon in place around the the Banff Road area in Rusholme and police are asking people to avoid the area.

Chief Superintendent with Greater Manchester Police Stuart Ellison says it’s one part of their inquiry, “a lot of arrests have been made and a lot more are anticipated”.

“We are also interested in any information about who may have had access to the vehicle or who may have gone to and from it”.

Manchester Royal Infirmary is still open, but people have been evacuated from nearby hospital accommodation. “We are also interested in any information about who may have had access to the auto or who may have gone to and from it”, Jackson said. “My thoughts are with all those affected”.

Prince William on Friday visited the city, where he met some of the first officers on the scene.

Ariana Grande, whose concert was the target of the attack, will be joined by performers including Justin Bieber and Miley Cyrus for a Manchester benefit show at Old Trafford cricket ground on Sunday. Buckley says that the arena’s foyer was a scene of “was absolute devastation”. She had suffered a suffered concussion and some crush injuries.

He eventually met her in a hotel in the early hours of the morning.

“The fact that the person that did this is related to us by blood is something that’s going to stay with me for the rest of my life”.

“It’s not easy being connected to 22 lost, innocent lives”, Isaac Forjani said.

Ten men, aged between 18 and 44, remain in custody on suspicion of terrorism offences in connection with the attack.

Six people, including a 15-year-old boy, have been released without charge.

Police said the 21-year-old man was set free Wednesday night.