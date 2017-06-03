Horizon Pharma PLC (HZNP) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Shows

It has underperformed by 21.42% the S&P500.

07/14/2016 – Horizon Pharma, Inc. had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Brean Capital. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Horizon Pharma PLC in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Horizon Pharma Plc now has $1.76B valuation. While looking the figure depicted by the Price to Earning we can suggest that the shares of First Horizon National Corporation (FHN) are overvalued.

Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company (HZNP) closed business day at $10.55 with 5.50%. In contrast, the average volume was 3.96 million shares.

Horizon Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) stock reached a 1-year peak price of $23.44. It has underperformed by 44.83% the S&P500.

In terms of Buy, Sell or Hold recommendations, Horizon Pharma Ord (NASDAQ:HZNP) has analysts’ mean recommendation of 1.8. Therefore 40% are positive.

Horizon Pharma Ord (NASDAQ:HZNP)’s revenue estimates for the current quarter are $236730 according to 5 number of analysts, for the current quarter the company has high revenue estimates of $242700 in contradiction of low revenue estimates of $230970. The rating was downgraded by Mizuho on Tuesday, May 9 to “Neutral”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, December 9 by Mizuho. The rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy” on Monday, October 31.

On September 16 the stock rating was downgraded to “Market Perform” from “Outperform” by Cowen & Co. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. As per Friday, May 26, the company rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright. Morgan Stanley reinitiated the shares of HZNP in report on Thursday, December 3 with “Underweight” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2016 Q4. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,545,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,837,000 after buying an additional 867,927 shares during the period.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 44 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. The company has market cap of $79.36 million. Walleye Trading Limited Com owns 22,088 shares or 0% of their United States portfolio. Stonehill Capital Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 768,000 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has 200,461 shares. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Horizon Pharma PLC by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 179,001 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 134.44 million shares or 0.39% more from 133.91 million shares in 2016Q3 were reported. (NYSE:STZ). Gotham Asset Mgmt Lc owns 0.11% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc.

Previously Horizon Pharma Ord (NASDAQ:HZNP) reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $-0.02. The Company’s marketed medicines are ACTIMMUNE (interferon gamma-1b), BUPHENYL (sodium phenylbutyrate) Tablets and Powder, DUEXIS (ibuprofen/famotidine), KRYSTEXXA (pegloticase), MIGERGOT (ergotamine tartrate & caffeine suppositories), PENNSAID (diclofenac sodium topical solution) 2% weight per weight (w/w), or PENNSAID 2%, PROCYSBI (cysteamine bitartrate) delayed-release capsules, QUINSAIR (aerosolized form of levofloxacin), RAVICTI (glycerol phenylbutyrate) Oral Liquid, RAYOS (prednisone) delayed-release tablets and VIMOVO (naproxen/esomeprazole magnesium). The stock touched 52-week High of $23.44 on 08/15/16 and 52-week Low of $9.45 on 05/10/17. Brick & Kyle Associates reported 400 shares. 62,721 were accumulated by Tcw Group Inc.

Since February 28, 2017, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $414,996 activity.

In other Horizon Pharma PLC news, Director Michael G. Grey purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. Carey Robert had sold 31,808 shares worth $509,796 on Tuesday, February 28.

(NYSE:SKX), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive.

HZNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The stock of Bioline RX Ltd (NASDAQ:BLRX) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 18 by Maxim Group. The rating scale runs from 1 to 5 with 5 indicating a Strong Sell, 1 indicating a Strong Buy and 3 indicating a Hold. The company has market cap of $3.57 billion. The firm has “Hold” rating by Wellington Shields given on Tuesday, November 15. The Beta factor for the stock is listed at 1.65.

Since January 13, 2017, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $111,766 activity. Overall, the share price is down -8.96% year to date. Another trade for 750 shares valued at $22,421 was made by Walsh Thomas on Tuesday, March 28.