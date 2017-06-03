House intel panel approves subpoenas for Flynn, Trump lawyer Cohen

Former national security adviser Michael Flynn will hand over documents in his possession related to his dealings with Russian Federation, his legal team said Tuesday.

Mr Flynn’s decision came as President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, Michael Cohen, rejected a House intelligence committee request for information, and former White House staffer Boris Epshteyn confirmed he had been contacted for information as part of the House investigation.

Three other subpoenas tied to the Russian Federation investigation were issued by the House panel for information related to so-called “unmasking” of some Trump associates’ names appearing on classified reports during the Obama administration, said officials with knowledge of the subpoenas.

Comey reportedly has notes of a February 14 encounter with Trump in which he says the president urged him to back off the FBI investigation of Flynn.

The president later said in an interview on NBC News that he was concerned about the FBI investigation into what he called the “Russia thing”.

The FBI and other USA intelligence agencies believe Russian Federation tried to interfere in the election in order to help Mr Trump get elected. Trump has denied any wrongdoing.

The House Intelligence Committee’s request for information from Cohen came as the investigators continue to scrutinize members of Trump’s inner circle. The aide said any such subpoenas would have been issued by Representative Devin Nunes of California, the committee’s chairman, who has recused himself from the Russian Federation investigation.

The House Intelligence Committee has issued seven subpoenas for information relating to the investigation into Russia’s election meddling previous year. The requests were made by former Central Intelligence Agency director John Brennan, former national security adviser Susan Rice and Samantha Power, the former USA representative to the United Nations, according to a congressional staffer, who was not authorized to disclose the information and spoke on condition of anonymity.

A similar back-and-forth occurred before the testimony last month of former acting Attorney General Sally Yates, though the White House said it did not try to block her appearance.

Nunes subsequently admitted he had received the information in the White House complex, explaining it was the only safe place to examine the classified material.

The subpoenas related to unmasking requests were reportedly made by Republicans on the committee interested in examining whether the requests were politically motivated, The Journal reported.

In most cases, the identities of USA citizens picked up in such surveillance are supposed to be kept confidential in intelligence reports. The subpoenas ask the CIA, FBI and NSA to provide information about requests to “unmask” redacted names of USA persons in intelligence reports.

Before he could testify, however, Comey had to ensure his appearance at a public hearing would not complicate the ongoing investigation of Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who is overseeing the probe of possible coordination between Russian agents and Trump campaign officials during last year’s presidential campaign.

New media reports containing generally vague and unsubstantiated allegations continue to emerge nearly on an hourly basis. Andrew Weissmann had been head of the criminal division’s fraud section since 2015.