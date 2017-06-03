Former national security adviser Michael Flynn will hand over subpoenaed personal and business records to the Senate intelligence committee, a source close to the retired Army lieutenant general told Fox News Monday.

Inovo paid the Flynn Intel Group $530,000 in 2016, according to a March filing by Flynn’s company with the Justice Department.

The subpoenas were announced as the special counsel overseeing the government’s investigation into possible Trump campaign ties to Russian Federation has approved former FBI Director James Comey to testify before the Senate intelligence committee, according to a Comey associate.

Trump, a Republican, has denied any collusion between Russian Federation and his campaign and has repeatedly questioned the USA intelligence finding that Putin led an operation that included computer hacking, fake news and propaganda meant to swing the election in his favour. Cohen did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday about the House committee’s latest action. He added, “They have yet to produce one single piece of credible evidence that would corroborate the Russian Federation narrative”.

Committee Republicans have been demanding answers on how the names of President Trump’s campaign officials were exposed in classified reports that resulted from interceptions of various communications.

The diplomat’s calls were recorded as part of routine USA intelligence monitoring of ranking foreign officials, and the Justice Department warned the White House that Flynn could be blackmailed for his statements about those contacts.

But a new report emerged last week that Kushner discussed creating a “back channel” for communicating with Russian officials. The backchannel was never established.

Unmasking requests are not uncommon, said Charles Price, a former FBI agent who worked at the bureau for almost three decades.

Shortly before leaving office, former President Barack Obama imposed additional sanctions on Russian Federation after receiving information from the intelligence community suggesting the country tried to sabotage Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton’s campaign.

The Democratic Party has completely aligned itself with the most rabidly anti-Russian factions of the state and chosen to make this question of imperialist policy the basis of its opposition to Trump. The Senate has already issued subpoenas to Flynn personally, and to his businesses.

The subpoenas mark new signs of life in the House committee’s investigation, which seemed to stall after Comey’s testimony.

New media reports containing generally vague and unsubstantiated allegations continue to emerge nearly on an hourly basis. The development was first reported by CNN. Trump wrote on Twitter, referring to the former directors of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Central Intelligence Agency. On Tuesday morning, he told CNN’s Chris Cuomo that there was “overwhelming” evidence of Russian interference in the U.S. election, but when pressed by Cuomo, refused to actually provide any. Among the payments was more than $33,000 Flynn received from RT, the Russian state-sponsored television network that US intelligence officials have branded as a propaganda arm of the Kremlin. “We will continue to pursue this investigation wherever the facts may lead”, they said in a joint statement. The interview was recorded during Putin’s Monday trip to Paris and released Tuesday.

After video of Trump admitting to a string of sexual assaults appeared last October, his approval rating bottomed out; a month later, it had recovered – and he was the President.

There are mounting indications of crisis and disarray within the administration.

Just yesterday, White House Communications Director, Mike Dubke, stepped down from his post, citing personal reasons.