How to set reminders on Amazon Echo

You must either be a Prime member who has never purchased an Echo device before, or be someone who has never purchased an Echo device but has bought a smart home product on Amazon (no Prime membership required for the latter). For a dinner, you could set multiple named timers to let you know when to pull specific dishes from the oven or stovetop. To name a timer, you can just ask Alexa to set a timer using the name you want, like “Alexa, set a pasta timer for…”

As for reminders, you can say something like, “Alexa, remind me to pay my carrier bill on Thursday, 3PM” and on that set date and time, it will tell you what you need to do. Namely, improved timers and scheduled reminders. But starting today, the popular voice assistant can now tell you when to do stuff and remind you when to do it.

While implementing reminders for Google Home will be great even if similar to Amazon’s simple method, Google definitely has the ability to one-up this feature by allowing the same reminder to push through smartphones, tablets, and the Chrome browser just like current reminders via Google Assistant can. It’s also possible for users to check the remaining time on a named timer if they’ve forgotten how much time is left, which might be useful for freeing you up to go do something else, and if you simply need to cancel the named timer altogether, it’s possible for Alexa to do that too.

The Echo and Alexa also will be getting an update from an unlikely partner.

Echo devices and anything else using Alexa in the U.S. can use these new features from today.

Customers can see all reminders and timers, or create new ones, within the alerts and alarms section of the Alexa mobile app.

Despite both Amazon and Google having book services which include the ability to read the book aloud to you, only the Echo supports audiobook playback through the speaker.