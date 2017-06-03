How to transfer money using Google Assistant

One of the new features seems to be the ability to make and receive payments using the Google Assistant.

You will be able to use the Google Assistant to send money to friends and more, you can see more details about this below. Meaning that, even though your Android phone already comes with some apps out of the box courtesy of OS developer Google, you can expand upon that collection by simply entering the Play Store. On your Google Home or Android device, it’s as simple as saying “Ok Google, send $10 to Jane for pizza”.

While it was not mentioned directly, the person on the receiving end of the money transfer will presumably also have to have a debit card attached to their Google Account. Google made a number of updates to Assistant’s capabilities, including an interesting tie-in with yet another new Google product called Google Lens.

Developers will be able to use this API to build an easy checkout system into their apps.

As of late 2016, 95 percent of the world’s 7 billion-plus population now has access to cellular coverage and “there are nearly as many mobile-cellular subscriptions as people on earth”, according to the International Telecommunication Union’s “Measuring the Information Society” report.

“MyPanera members who save their loyalty card to Android Pay can discover offers and learn about new menu items, surfaced by Android Pay when they are at the store”. Android Studio provides the tools you need to modularise your app so that features can be downloaded as needed.

It’s also going to be much easier to add loyalty programs for a user, as Pali Bhat, VP of Payment Products at Google explains: “We’re also making it easier for Android Pay users to add loyalty programs”.