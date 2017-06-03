How world media reacted to US pulling out of Paris Climate deal

China, the world’s largest polluter, has given enthusiastic support to the Paris climate agreement after President Donald Trump announced the USA withdrawal from the pact, burnishing Beijing’s credentials as a global champion against global warming.

Yesterday, Donald Trump made the radical step to withdraw the United States from the Paris Agreement – an agreement of nations around the world to commit to preventing climate change through various efforts.

During his announcement, Trump said that the decision was taken as the agreement is “draconian” and “economically burdens” the US.

Trump’s decision to withdraw the United States from the Paris Agreement fulfilled a campaign promise, but was expected to meet widespread opposition both at home and overseas.

He was not. US President on Thursday stunned the world when he withdrew the world’s largest economy from the Paris climate accord. “It’s going to clean up the environment and I think it’ll pay significant benefits to the economy”.

Theresa May has insisted the United Kingdom is committed to the Paris Agreement on climate change as she faced criticism over her response to USA withdrawal from the deal. General Electric’s chief executive, Jeffrey Immelt said, “Climate change is real“. French President Emmanuel Macron, delivering a rare English-language speech, said there is no “Plan B” for the climate and promised that France will become a “second homeland” for climate scientists, the Independent reports.

Merkel on Friday vowed “more decisive action than ever” to protect the climate.

France and the United States “would continue to work together”, but not on climate change, it said.

Despite Washington’s withdrawal from the agreement, Hua said: “We also stand ready to cooperate with the global community members including the United States to push forward green, low-carbon development globally”.

US President announced the exit from the 2015 Paris Agreement on climate change mitigation on June 1, 2017.

He said that Brussels and Beijing believe in “the full implementation, without nuances, of the Paris climate agreement”, and underlined that there can be “no backsliding” on the pact.

US oil production has already been increasing in recent months since the price of crude came off lows past year, making expensive shale oil extraction more economically viable.

High profile entrepreneur Elon Musk of Tesla and SpaceX and Disney CEO Robert Iger resigned from Trump White House advisory councils.

“I made the U.K.’s position clear to President Trump last week at the G-7 meeting, as did the other G-7 leaders, and I made the position clear to President Trump last night”.

Mexican ministers said the world had a “moral imperative” to live up to the Paris commitments, while Brazil’s foreign ministry said it was concerned and disappointed by Washington’s move.

“Britain could be leading the way on tackling climate change, and building an economy fit for the future”.