Hundreds demonstrate in Kabul for better security

At least seven persons were killed as violence broke out in Afghanistan’s capital on Friday after hundreds of protestors gathered near the site of this week’s auto bomb attack to demand the resignation of President Ashraf Ghani’s government.

Policeman Ghulam Hazarat says that one civilian was shot and killed by police and four police were wounded by stone-throwing protesters.

A protester Amir Arya said a number of his friends were wounded by police as they tried to block the protesters from advancing. The local Tolo media reported one protester died and 10 others were injured.

The bombing during the holy month of Ramadan highlighted the ability of militants to strike even in the capital’s most secure district, home to the presidential palace and foreign embassies that are enveloped in a maze of concrete blast walls.

Ahmad Sayeedi, leader of the committee that organized the protest, said presidential palace guards, not police, started firing at the protesters.

However most of the anger appeared directed against the Western-backed government, underlining growing impatience with its failure to ensure security, nearly three years after most foreign troops left Afghanistan.

Other enraged protesters, carrying banners with gruesome images from the bombing, burned effigies of the president and demanded that his government resign.

The bombing has also sparked demands for Mr Ghani’s government to resign.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, the deadliest bombing in the capital since the USA -led invasion that drove the Taliban from power in 2001. The Taliban have denied responsibility for the blast, and ISIS has remained silent on the issue.

Gen. Hassan Shah Froogh, Kabul police chief, told the Associated Press that two protesters were killed and 25 police officials were wounded by rocks thrown from demonstrators.

A statement from Ghani’s office repeated condemnation of Wednesday’s attack and urged demonstrators not to allow “opportunists to disrupt their civic movement and use this opportunity to sow chaos for their own benefit”.

Following their threat, the American University of Afghanistan appealed to the Taliban to release two professors, American Kevin King and Australian Timothy Weeks, who were abducted in August a year ago.

“The informal understanding with ACB last weekend was strictly subject to conducive security conditions in Afghanistan and now stands cancelled because of continuing insecurity and instability there”.

Afghans bury a victim of Wednesday’s massive bombing, in the capital, Kabul, Afghanistan.

Deputy Interior Minister Murad Ali said on Thursday that 80 people had been killed and 463 wounded in the attack.