Hundreds demonstrate in Kabul for more security

Police in riot gear used water cannon and tear gas to block protesters, many throwing stones, from gaining access to the road leading to the presidential palace. “They are the ones supporting these terrorists”, said Yama Ariaye, 29, at the protest. Meanwhile, Kabul’s police chief, General Hassan Shah Froogh, said two protesters had been killed and 25 police officers injured.

Enraged over the massive loss of life when an huge explosion erupted in the heart of the capital’s supposedly secure diplomatic quarter, people called for the execution of President Ashfraf Ghani, even burning him in effigy. “This act of police and government proves that peaceful demonstration would not be useful any more”.

Another report said protesters continued to march toward the presidential palace after the shots were fired, but that many demonstrators had left.

Amnesty International condemned the security forces’ actions which it said showed “contempt for the lives of ordinary people” and called for an investigation.

Some of the protesters were throwing stones, one report said, and a auto was flying a banner that read “Ghani!”

Thousands of people chanted slogans calling for the resignation of the government, as well as “Death to the Taliban” and “Death to Haqqani”, the wing of the insurgency believed by intelligence services to be responsible for Wednesday’s deadly attack.

“Until we do that, we won’t have peace”. “They should hang the Taliban, use force, whatever it takes to stop this”.

The Pentagon has reportedly pressed US President Donald Trump to send thousands more troops to Afghanistan after a top commander warned of “stalemate” in the fight against the Taliban.

A policeman tells The Associated Press that at least one protester is dead and four police are injured as some 500 people protest in Kabul for better security in the Afghan capital.

The Ghani government, distracted by internal conflicts, has struggled to fend off an aggressive push by Taliban insurgents in recent months, as well as a number of assaults claimed by the Islamic State.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack, which came in the first week of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

But in an already tense political climate, the violence underlined the risk of protests exacerbating divisions between ethnic and political groups within the government camp.

“We are still here, although police shot at people”, he said.

However most of the anger appeared directed against the Western-backed government, underlining growing impatience with its failure to ensure security, nearly three years after most foreign troops left Afghanistan.